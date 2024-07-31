The Podium: In cycling, the best laid plans easily go awry

Day 5: Launch Interrupted

Time trial races are about one thing: speed.

Every part of a cyclist’s setup — from the wheels, to the bike’s shape, to the rider’s clothes — has to be perfectly tailored to be as aerodynamic as possible.

“We are constantly working and trying to find the fastest-possible pieces to make the bike as fast as possible … Every piece is so different, and it’s so fine-tuned to how it’s going to flow in the wind,” said American cyclist Chloe Dygert “When I get on [the bike], all I have to do is just push the petals, and it’s up to me.”

Despite a recent bout of illness and injury, Dygert entered her time trial race on July 27 as a gold medal-favorite after a season that was punctuated by a win at the 2024 World Championship. She had prepared to have bad weather the day of the race, but just like the saying warns, her plan went awry. The track, made slippery with rain water, sent Dygert sprawling. Thanks to her ability to rebound, the 27-year-old hopped back on her bike and managed to make up enough time to snag bronze.

In the latest daily episode of The Podium: An NBC Olympic and Paralympic podcast, titled “Day 5: Launch Interrupted,” Dygert explains the importance of leaving some questions unanswered when approaching the Olympic races.

“In a time trial, anything can go wrong,” Dygert said. “That’s why I don’t race with power, I don’t race with anything, really, that could take my focus away from putting out 100% effort.”

Hear all of that and more in the fifth edition of The Podium.

