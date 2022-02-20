The Podium: Indigenous Olympians hope to serve as examples

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff February 19, 2022

Abby Roque - Credit: Gabriel Bouys/AFP via Getty Images

Representation is important in sports, especially in a worldwide competition like the Olympics. For Indigenous athletes, their unique background is a point of strength. 

While there are still few Native American athletes in the Olympics, some events from the 2022 Games have been broadcast in Indigenous languages. 

To Greenlandic biathlete Ukaleq Slettemark and United States hockey player Abby Roque, that’s part of many efforts to make sure their cultures are represented in the Olympics.

On Day 15’s episode of The Podium, Slettemark and Roque join to discuss their backgrounds, what it means to participate in the Olympics and why it is important to serve as inspiration for future generations to strive for Olympic stardom.

