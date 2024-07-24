The Podium Podcast: A Paralympic sport with no holds barred

Unwheeldy

Rugby is known for its abnormally aggressive nature. But how does that translate to wheelchair rugby?

According to first-time Paralympian Sarah Adam, very well.

Wheelchair rugby, colloquially known as Murderball, was introduced to the Paralympics in 2000 and draws from rugby, football, hockey and several other physical sports. Played with a round ball similar in shape to a volleyball, wheelchair rugby is known for its “Let ’em play” mentality — marked by noisy, expletive quips and physical bouts that often result in punctured tires and overturned wheelchairs, wheelchair rugby is just as combative as rugby.

On the last weekly episode of The Podium: An NBC Olympic and Paralympic podcast, titled “Unwheeldy,” Adam explains how wheelchair rugby works and outlines the impact the sport is having on the way people view Paralympic sports.

“I think everybody, in some ways, can understand that mentality of, ‘I’m not going to be put into this box. You’re not going to tell me who I am or how I’m going to live my life. I’m going to go out there and just defy stereotypes. I’m going to defy those boundaries,'” Adam said. “And I think everybody understands that we use sport — we use Murderball — to be able to do that.”

Hear all of that and more on this week’s episode of The Podium. Beginning Friday, tune in for daily exclusive Olympics content.

Episodes of The Podium release weekly in the lead-up to Paris, then every day once the Olympic flame is lit at the Opening Ceremony.

Follow the show on on the iHeart App, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music or your favorite podcast platform.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.