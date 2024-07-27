The Podium podcast: A street-based Olympics

Day 1: Paris from the Streets

When American skateboarders Jagger Eaton and Nyjah Huston first touched down in Paris, there was just one thing they wanted to do: practice.

So, they hit the streets, finding a random alleyway in Paris to shake out their plane legs and warm up for the second-ever Olympic skateboarding competition.

“The best part about skateboarding is that it brings everybody together,” Eaton said. “We walked [into an alleyway], and a bunch of French skaters were there, a bunch of locals, so we just got to know them and skated.”

In the first daily episode of The Podium: An NBC Olympic and Paralympic podcast, titled “Day 1: Paris from the Streets,” Eaton and Huston talk about the connection between street skateboarding, which moves the street to the stadium, and the innovative nature of the Paris Olympics, which places the stadiums in the city.

“There aren’t many other sports I can think of like that, that are like skateboarding, where you’re really just going around, using the architecture of the different cities,” Huston said. “That’s really the beautiful part about skateboarding.”

