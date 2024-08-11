The Podium: Ready, set, serve

Day 16: Set to Finish

With victories from Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky, and so many more, the Paris Olympics has certainly been one to remember for Team USA.

Before the Closing Ceremony begins, competition winds down with gold medal matches in the women’s volleyball and basketball tournaments — both of which included a U.S. contender. Though the volleyball team struggled to overtake a physically dominant Italian squad in the final, a silver medal marks the United States’ fifth podium appearance in as many Olympic competitions.

On the last daily episode of The Podium: An NBC Olympic and Paralympic podcast, titled “Day 16: Set to Finish,” NBC volleyball analyst and two-time Olympian Kevin Barnett gives his take on what this summer’s women’s volleyball tournament brought to both Paris and the future of international competition.

“Nothing is guaranteed. The margins have gotten smaller, the world has gotten better,” Barnett said ahead of Sunday’s match. “The U.S. has never been more talented, yet never faced more resistance on the women’s side of the game.”

Hear all of that and more on the last daily episode of The Podium.

