The Podium: Run Hocker, run!

Day 14: 1500m of Story

American runner Cole Hocker shocked the world on August 6.

In a sudden burst in the waning seconds of the race, Hocker snuck around heavy favorite Jakob Ingebrigsten, reigning world champion Josh Kerr, and U.S. teammate Yared Nuguse to claim the Olympic title in the men’s 1500m en route to an Olympic record of 3:27.65.

“I’ve been in that position at major races like this where it’s like, ‘Oh no, I’m going to sit here and see if I can pluck off some of these people that go hard too early.’ But I’ve done that too many times,” Hocker said. “There was a part of me that wanted to sit back there, and then luckily, the other part of me took over, and I decided to go around immediately. That was the best decision I could’ve made.”

On the latest daily episode of The Podium: An NBC Olympic and Paralympic podcast, titled “Day 14: 1500m of Story,” Hocker tells the tale of his groundbreaking 1500m run.

“[There are] so many little micro decisions that you have to make along the way, especially in a championship race,” Hocker said. “I made the decision to catch them.”

