The Raven promises ‘something even better’ after Joker, Hulk masks

First of all, it’s becoming increasingly difficult not to quote The Raven. They’re very quotable.

The reigning Olympic women’s shotput silver medalist, 28, lives out loud, has plenty to say as they bid for another medal Friday in Paris, and wants throwers to get more love.

“We can do things as big and bright as any sprinter, any jumper, whoever,” they said after qualifying on Thursday.

Take their name. Raven “The Hulk” Saunders became well-known at the Tokyo Games, where they won silver with green hair and a Hulk mask. They had also rocked a Joker mask to much acclaim.

The Raven prefers to be called just that now: The Raven. And after wearing a full face mask on Wednesday in the women’s shot put, qualifying in seventh place, The Raven teased something big for Friday while explaining why they’re happy to dress as they see fit.

Raven Saunders of Team USA competes with a full facemask and sunglasses below their short half-green, half-purple hair at Stade de France on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Raven appeals for brighter personalities, better mental health

“I have something even better,” The Raven said when asked if they’d be repeating their full face mask outfit for the final.

That could be anything.

The Hulk mask is more than a look for The Raven, who has said it’s their “alter ego” in explaining that it helps their mental health when dealing with the stress and pressure of elite competition.

And they like the attention it brings to the sport.

“I feel special trying to get the world more in tune and trying to give us and bring us more in our event,” they said. “It is one way to make me stand out and want to encourage other women — a lot of younger athletes are coming through and they really push their own styles. It limits the showcase that we are shot putters, but we have our own style, we can do things as big and bright as any sprinter, any jumper, whoever. So we deserve that spotlight as well.”

SEE MORE: Noah Lyles displays strength in 200m prelim win, advances

They’ve also been very open with their mental health. The Raven has previously spoken about their struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts, but says they are feeling terrific because of the people who motivate them to be their best self.

“I am in a great headspace,” they said. “With everything that I have been through, there is no point for me to not to be in a great headspace. When I made this team, it was for those people who reminded me who I was when I was down, when I was out, after I lost my mom, after a hip surgery — This was for them. Because they were the ones when I felt like I wanted to quit, those were the people that encouraged me to keep going, keep pushing, and even make it to this moment.”

The Raven will have to contend with fellow American thrower Jaida Ross, China’s defending gold medalist Lijiao Gong, and top qualifier Sarah Mitton of Canada.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.