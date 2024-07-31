The sailing competition tightens off Marseille

Predicting what the wind is going to do when navigating a racecourse is tricky business. No matter how sophisticated the forecast and analysis, there are often surprises on the water. The trick for racing sailors is to use the subtle, and sometimes fickle winds, to their advantage. In Marseille the stakes are high.

Olympic medals are waiting for the sailors who take advantage of the shifty, capricious winds while trying to sail swiftly and make no boat-handling errors. It is a tall order.

After 12 races over four days, ten crews now advance to the medal race, scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 1.

Americans Ian Barrows and Hans Henken have qualified for the biggest race of their careers. They stand in fourth place, four points out of a podium position. The U.S. has not won a medal in sailing since 2016 and now have a chance to achieve this elusive goal.

The medal race is worth double points, so mathematically the Americans have a chance if they have a good result in the finale. The race is short and will only take about 20 minutes.

Three other crews are within five points and are hoping to move up the leader board. The U.S. is four points behind New Zealand’s Issac McHardie and William McKenzie. So far, the Kiwis have won four races, and the Americans have not won a race.

Today’s contest was an emotional roller coaster ride for all the top crews. Spain’s Diego Botin and Florian Trittel had a 15th and 12th-place finish before rallying to 6th at the end of the late day. The final race was started at 6 p.m. local time in a breeze that freshened to 13 knots as the sun started to slip toward the horizon.

Both Barrows and Henken are familiar with short course racing. They were standouts during their intercollegiate careers at Yale and Stanford, respectively. They were brilliant in the first race today, working hard to start next to the race committee boat and heading for the southern part of the racecourse. They believed there was more wind in that direction, and they found it. The Americans led at the first mark.

Curiously, the Kiwis took the south of the racecourse the second beat and yet found stronger wind and passed the Americans to win the race. The U.S. was second.

Race two day was golden for Barrows and Henken. While they finished 8th, the three boats ahead of them in standings were well behind. At this point the U.S. moved into the bronze medal slot. But the good feeling did not last long. The U.S. finished 12th in the last race (12th race of the series) and now stand in fourth.

The U.S. Sailing team’s coaching staff and weather team will spend the night studying the weather for the medal race. The key moment will be getting cleanly off the starting line and aiming in the direction of the strongest wind. It will be great fun to watch. The race is scheduled to start at 8:40 a.m. ET.

The American women were steady today with an 8-7-9 series to advance to their medal race scheduled for 9:40 a.m. ET. They stand in 10th place. They are too far behind in points to earn a medal, but they could move up to seventh. Their best finish in the Olympic regatta was third.

Overall, the American crew, Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea, have averaged a 9.5 finish out of twenty boats in the fleet. Expect a spirited match race in the women’s skiff in the medal race. Only one-point separates Sarah Stevaert and Charline Picon (France) from second place sailors Odile van Aanholt (The Netherlands). The two crews have to be careful not to push each other too far back because Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler (Sweden) are only six points out of third place.

The women’s windsurfer class got off to good start on a marathon racecourse after an hour delay but eventually the fleet ran out of wind. The iQFOiL boards are frustratingly slow when they do not have enough wind to get up on their foils. The window shadow around the Chateau d’If fortress stalled the fleet of 24 windsurfers for an agonizing long period of time.

Israel’s Sharon Kantor enjoyed a huge lead only to see the race committee abandon the race when it was clear none of the boats were going to finish the within the 90-minute time limit. The women waited for the wind to fill, and the series continued.

Great Britain’s Emma Wilson had a 1-1-1-3 in the four races run in the afternoon. Racing continues tomorrow. American Dominique Stater sits 22nd out of 24 boats after 10 races.

The men’s windsurfer class had four races today. Grae Morris (Australia) has a one-point lead over Pawel Tarnowski (Poland) and a three-point lead over Tom Reuney (Israel). American Noah Lyons had a 9-6-BFD-11 today. The BFD was for jumping the gun at the start and being disqualified from the race. This will be his discard race.

With another day of racing ahead, Lyons is 11 points out of a podium position. With strong finishes on Thursday, August 1, he could qualify for the semifinal series scheduled for Friday, August 2.

