The U.S. 3×3 basketball teams’ biggest supporters in Paris: Their 5×5 counterparts

LeBron James cheers on U.S. men’s 3×3 team – Credit: Getty Images

The U.S. men’s and women’s 3×3 basketball teams have had a rollercoaster time so far at the Paris Olympics. Despite gold-medal aspirations heading in, the women lost their first three games of the competition, while the men lost their first four.

Slowly but surely, though, things have begun to turn. The women are now back to .500 after a three-game winning streak, while Canyon Barry has carried the men to consecutive wins to keep their hopes of making it out of pool play alive.

The reason for the abrupt turnaround? Well, the players themselves, primarily. But both teams have also gotten a little extra moral support from the crowd, in the form of stars from the U.S. men’s and women’s 5×5 teams.

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant was the first big name to make an appearance at La Concorde, checking in to watch the U.S. women take on Australia on the afternoon of Aug. 1.

