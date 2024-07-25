The U.S. women’s water polo team wanted to see Taylor Swift. Flavor Flav helped make it happen

In May, Taylor Swift performed a concert at La Défense Arena in Paris, which just so happens to be the same place where the semifinals and finals of the 2024 Olympic water polo competitions will be held. That same weekend, the United States women’s water polo team was in Paris for a test tournament. Captain Maggie Steffens said they traveled to France as a way to “almost get the distractions out of the way then so we can be really focused and dialed-in now.” What’s a better way for the gold medal favorites to relax and see the stadium where they will hopefully play for a fourth straight gold than a Taylor Swift concert? Steffens told reporters in Paris on Wednesday someone with their team reached out to Swift’s team to see if they could get tickets to the show. After not hearing anything back, they turned to official USA Water Polo Hype Man, Flavor Flav. “Flavor Flav found out, and he reached out to their team, and she – Taylor Swift’s team – gifted our team tickets to go watch her perform, which was pretty amazing,” Steffens said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maggie Steffens (@maggie.steffens)

A few months ago, Steffens put out a call for support for the U.S. women’s water polo team. Flav responded and has since made a deal to sponsor both the men’s and women’s teams for the next five years. He’s been going to games, got in the water and practiced with a team a bit, and will be in Paris to cheer them on. Steffens said Flav’s vocal support has opened the door for new fans from across the country to learn about their team. “That’s exactly what sports like us need,” she added. “He’s been really great at shining any light back on us, and we look forward to having him here in Paris and just keeping that positive energy going.”

SEE MORE: Rapper Flavor Flav helps U.S. water polo chase success

Steffens is the all-time leading scorer in Olympic women’s water polo, and is tied for the most gold medals of any water polo athlete. She’ll be competing in her fourth Games, looking for a fourth gold medal.

As she’s grown as a player and athlete, Steffens said she’s been inspired by other women athletes who aren’t afraid to ask for what they want.

She’s hopeful Flav’s support of water polo will also bring attention to other lesser-known Olympic sports.

“It actually started right here in Paris – just a little crazy with social media and just asking for help,” she said. “I’ve been really empowered by these women and by other women in sports to use your voice, which can be a little scary at times. And I was calling for people to know my teammates and challenge them and empower them to follow some of the more niche sports this Olympics, especially women’s. And if it’s not water polo, rugby, or fencing, just give those women, those teams, a chance, right?”

After seeing Swift command the stage in Paris, the U.S. women are now even more inspired to command the pool in the same way.

“For us to be able to visualize and get to see the stadium, the only way was to go to a Taylor Swift concert,” Steffens said.

“We talked about it after – we had a team meeting of, if we get the chance to play in La Défense Arena, we want to be like her. We want to be able to love the pressure and be able to perform and have fun and enjoy that moment and make the most of it. For her as a powerful woman – for us to be able to see that in person was pretty magical.”

SEE MORE: Flavor Flav ‘hyped’ to sponsor U.S. women’s water polo team for Paris Olympics: ‘This is bigger than me’

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.