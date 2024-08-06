There are little robot cars at the Olympics and they’re here to help

Posted by Newsroom Staff August 6, 2024

A mini-car carrying the javelins is seen during a test event for the 2024 Paris Olympics. - Credit: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images

If you’ve tuned in for any track and field events at the Paris Olympics, you may have noticed a fleet of cute little robot cars speeding around the infield.

They’re called field support robots and their job is equipment retrieval!

Developed by Toyota, these robots work with their human friends to pick up and drop off the items that have been thrown (often very far away) by athletes competing in javelin, hammer, shotput and discus. Once an athlete makes a throw, a staffer out in the field grabs the tossed equipment and loads it up into the car. From there, the field support robot uses cameras and sensors to efficiently return the equipment to its designated dropoff location — back where the athletes throw.

The robots’ presence cuts down time spent retrieving the equipment and reduces the number of people needed out in the field.

These cars, however, are old news for hardcore followers of track and field. The Olympics have been using them for years now — changing up the look each time around — and rugby is getting in on the action, too:


Check out field support robots at the Olympics throughout the years:

 

Toyota remote control cars in the infield during track and field competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
Toyota remote controlled cars retrieve a discus in the infield during track and field competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
A technician handles remote controlled cars during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP via Getty Images
A volunteer puts a discus into a remote controlled car to deliver back to athletes during the men's discus throw final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP via Getty Images
A remote control car that returns hammers back to their throwers is hard at work at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
A remote control car carries discus during track and field competition at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images
Mini Cooper remote control car at the track and field competition at the 2012 London Olympics.
Christopher Morris-Corbis/Getty Images
A remote control car carries discus during track and field competition at the 2012 London Olympics.
Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

