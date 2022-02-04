Three members of U.S. men's hockey in COVID-19 protocols days before tournament starts

Defenseman Jake Sanderson is among three members of the U.S. men’s hockey team to enter COVID-19 protocols.

Sanderson, a sophomore at the University of North Dakota, flew from Grand Forks to Los Angeles to meet up with the rest of his team. While his teammates continued on to China, Sanderson remained in Los Angeles, where he is now isolating.

Defenseman Steven Kampfer and forward Andy Miele, also members of the U.S. hockey team, have entered COVID-19 protocols in Beijing.

Both Sanderson and Kampfer are expected to be key components of Team USA’s Olympic journey. A top college athlete this season, Sanderson is no stranger to the big stage. Named captain of the U.S. World Junior Championship team and member of Team USA’s World Junior gold medal-winning team, Sanderson is primed for the Winter Games.

According to USA Hockey, all three are expected to be cleared to play next week. The U.S. men’s hockey team still has a full roster, with Justin Abdelkader on standby.

Stay tuned for when the U.S. men’s hockey team plays its first match of the tournament against host country China on February 10.

Following practice, Straus Mann, Brian O'Neill, Matty Beniers and head coach David Quinn talked to attending media, including Harry Thompson, editor-in-chief of USA Hockey Magazine.