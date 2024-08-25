Titanic newspaper article discovered inside wardrobe in England

ENGLAND (CNN) – An auction house sold a 112-year-old newspaper article about the Titanic that had been discovered in a wardrobe in England.

It’s believed it sat there all that time.

The front page of British newspaper “The Daily Mirror” is dated April 20, 1912.

It shows two women in Southampton, the English port city where the Titanic set sail, waiting for a list of survivors to be posted.

The newspaper was discovered during a house clearance by Hansons Auctioneers.

The owner of the auction house says the paper’s existence is thanks to a client’s elderly grandmother, who kept newspapers marking major events.

It didn’t fetch a lot at auction, going for $45.

