Titmus outlasts McIntosh, Ledecky in anticipated women’s 400m freestyle final

What was billed as a showdown between three generational swimmers quickly became the Ariarne Titmus show as the Australian superstar went wire-to-wire to win the women’s 400m freestyle final on the first day of swimming at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Titmus finished in 3:57.49, nearly a full second ahead of Canada’s 17-year-old phenom Summer McIntosh inside Paris La Defense Arena. Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky finished third at 4:00.86 to win her 11th-career Olympic medal and first-ever bronze.

Titmus, who entered as the defending 400m freestyle gold medalist from the Tokyo Games, became the first woman in 96 years to go back-to-back in the event (Martha Norelius, 1924-28).

