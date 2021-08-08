HomeOlympic ZoneSportsU.S. & WorldTokyo Olympics baseball in review: The diamond's dramatic return Tokyo Olympics baseball in review: The diamond's dramatic return Olympic Zone Sports U.S. & World August 8, 2021 Newsroom Staff ALVAREZ Eddy, AUSTIN Tyler, baseball, BBL Men's United States, CASAS Triston, MARTINEZ Nick, Men's Tournament, nbcsports, Olympics, Summer Olympics, United States SEE MORE: Dominicans turn back South Korea for country’s first Olympic baseball medal Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »