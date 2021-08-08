Tokyo Olympics basketball in review: USA continues its hoops domination

The United States is golden yet again in both men’s and women’s basketball.
Team USA’s continued Olympic greatness will of course be one of the top takeaways from Tokyo, but these Games offered so many more key storylines on the court. From Australia winning its first-ever medal in men’s basketball to the new-kid-on-the-block Slovenian team going on its unforeseen run into the semifinals, the United States’ dominance is just the tip of the iceberg.
Without a doubt, Tokyo provided some incredibly special moments in the world of basketball.
MEN’S COMPETITION
Many questioned whether the U.S. men’s team was good enough to take the gold medal at this year’s Games. Not only has the Olympic competition improved in recent years, but the U.S. was far from impressive in the lead-up to Tokyo. They lost two of their three pre-Olympic exhibition games and often struggled to find consistency throughout the competition.
None of that mattered, though. For the fourth-straight Olympics, the Americans won men’s basketball gold and continued its reign of domination on the court.
Kevin Durant, unsurprisingly, was a force for the United States, averaging 20.7 points per game through six Olympic contests. He saved one of his best performances for last, though, logging 29 points, six rebounds and three assists in Team USA’s gold medal victory over France.
SEE MORE: Team USA men extend basketball gold medal streak to four
While USA’s continued basketball supremacy is certainly impressive, one of the top stories of the men’s competition was the play of Slovenia in its first-ever appearance in Olympic men’s basketball. Led by NBA superstar Luka Doncic, the Slovenians became a legitimate contender to win a title in Tokyo. However, thanks to a Nicolas Batum block in the semifinals, Slovenia fell just one win shy of advancing to the gold medal game, then fell to the Aussies in the bronze medal game.
Believe it or not, after 15 appearances, this is Australia’s very first medal in Olympic men’s basketball.
SEE MORE: Australia rejects Luka Doncic, Slovenia to win bronze 93-107
Medalists
Gold: United States
Silver: France
Bronze: Australia
WOMEN’S COMPETITION
After watching the men win gold 24 hours prior, the U.S. women were hoping to complete the basketball sweep and bring the women’s gold medal back to the States for a baffling seventh-straight Olympics. Team USA’s women followed through on that goal, taking down Japan by a score of 90-75 in the gold medal final.
With their gold medal streak extended to seven Olympics, the U.S. women have now equaled the U.S. men’s remarkable gold medal streak from 1936 to 1968. Team USA veterans Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi now both have five Olympic gold medals to their name.
SEE MORE: U.S. women receive seventh-straight basketball gold medal
If there was any doubt, Tokyo proved to the world that the United States still reigns supreme as basketball royalty. But these Olympics also proved that there are some up-and-coming squads aiming to contend with the U.S. in Paris.
The play of Japan’s women’s team was nothing short of sensational throughout the competition. Led by Rui Machida and Maki Takada, the Japanese drove oppositions mad with their quickness and stellar three-point shooting, and this most definitely is not the last time they’ll be making noise in Olympic competition.
Medalists
Gold: United States
Silver: Japan
Bronze: France
SEE MORE: U.S. women beat Japan, win seventh-straight Olympic gold