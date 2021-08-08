Tokyo Olympics in review: All the best videos and stories from every sport

With thousands of events decided and hundreds medals awarded, the Tokyo Olympics provided indelible moments in every discipline.
Take a look back at the best videos and stories from each of the 41 sports…
ARCHERY — South Korea nearly sweeps
ARTISTIC SWIMMING — ROC and Romashina reign supreme, again
BADMINTON — China dominates as upsets abound
BASEBALL — The Diamond’s Dramatic Return
BASKETBALL — USA continues its hoops domination
BASKETBALL 3×3 — USA, Latvia win inaugural golds
BEACH VOLLEYBALL — Youth, age served as USA, Norway take gold
BOXING — USA falls just short of gold
CANOE/KAYAK — Carrington paces paddlers, U.S. tallies first
CYCLING — BMX freestyle debuts, Van Vleuten gets redemption
DIVING — China nearly sweeps, U.S. bags trio of medals
EQUESTRIAN — Droughts end, records fall
FENCING — ROC claims most medals as new faces ascend the podium
FIELD HOCKEY — Netherlands, Belgium win gold
GOLF — Schauffele, Norda sweep for USA
GYMNASTICS — Biles inspires, new stars are born
HANDBALL — France does the double
JUDO — Japan dominates at legendary Nippon Budokan
KARATE — Sport debuts with high volume, energy
MODERN PENTATHLON — Great Britain rules evolving sport
RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS — Dramatic finish sees end of Russian reign
ROWING — Canadians and Kiwi’s shine, Sinkovic’s float
RUGBY — Powerhouses New Zealand, Fiji win gold
SAILING — British, Australian sailors cruise
SHOOTING — A shot at gender equity benefits USA
SKATEBOARDING — Japan dominates but youth, camaraderie reign supreme
SOCCER — USWNT recovers for bronze, Brazil strikes gold again
SOFTBALL — Japan tops USA for gold … just like last time
SPORT CLIMBING — Coleman ascends to the podium, Garnbret tops the competition
SURFING — Moore, Ferreira score debut golds for USA, Brazil
SWIMMING — USA, Australia pace the pool; legacies cemented for Ledecky, Dressel
TABLE TENNIS — China grows gold collection
TAEKWONDO — Zolotic is golden in Olympic debut
TENNIS — Biggest names bounced early
TRACK & FIELD — Felix wins medal No. 11, 400m hurdles records obliterated
TRAMPOLINE — Defending champions dethroned
TRIATHLON — A year of triathlon firsts
VOLLEYBALL — French men, U.S. women make history
WATER POLO — Team USA three-peats, a second straight gold for Serbia
WEIGHTLIFTING — Record lifts, rare U.S. success
WRESTLING — USA flips the script, tops medal table