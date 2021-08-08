Home
Tokyo Olympics in review: All the best videos and stories from every sport

With thousands of events decided and hundreds medals awarded, the Tokyo Olympics provided indelible moments in every discipline.

Take a look back at the best videos and stories from each of the 41 sports…

ARCHERY — South Korea nearly sweeps

ARTISTIC SWIMMING — ROC and Romashina reign supreme, again

BADMINTON — China dominates as upsets abound

BASEBALL — The Diamond’s Dramatic Return

BASKETBALL — USA continues its hoops domination

BASKETBALL 3×3 — USA, Latvia win inaugural golds

BEACH VOLLEYBALL — Youth, age served as USA, Norway take gold

BOXING — USA falls just short of gold

CANOE/KAYAK — Carrington paces paddlers, U.S. tallies first

CYCLING — BMX freestyle debuts, Van Vleuten gets redemption

DIVING — China nearly sweeps, U.S. bags trio of medals

EQUESTRIAN Droughts end, records fall

FENCING — ROC claims most medals as new faces ascend the podium

FIELD HOCKEY — Netherlands, Belgium win gold

GOLF — Schauffele, Norda sweep for USA

GYMNASTICS — Biles inspires, new stars are born

HANDBALL — France does the double

JUDO — Japan dominates at legendary Nippon Budokan

KARATE — Sport debuts with high volume, energy

MODERN PENTATHLON — Great Britain rules evolving sport

RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS — Dramatic finish sees end of Russian reign

ROWING — Canadians and Kiwi’s shine, Sinkovic’s float

RUGBY — Powerhouses New Zealand, Fiji win gold

SAILING — British, Australian sailors cruise

SHOOTING — A shot at gender equity benefits USA

SKATEBOARDING — Japan dominates but youth, camaraderie reign supreme

SOCCER — USWNT recovers for bronze, Brazil strikes gold again

SOFTBALL — Japan tops USA for gold … just like last time

SPORT CLIMBING — Coleman ascends to the podium, Garnbret tops the competition

SURFING — Moore, Ferreira score debut golds for USA, Brazil

SWIMMING — USA, Australia pace the pool; legacies cemented for Ledecky, Dressel

TABLE TENNIS — China grows gold collection

TAEKWONDO  Zolotic is golden in Olympic debut

TENNIS — Biggest names bounced early

TRACK & FIELD — Felix wins medal No. 11, 400m hurdles records obliterated

TRAMPOLINE — Defending champions dethroned

TRIATHLON — A year of triathlon firsts

VOLLEYBALL — French men, U.S. women make history

WATER POLO — Team USA three-peats, a second straight gold for Serbia

WEIGHTLIFTING — Record lifts, rare U.S. success

WRESTLING — USA flips the script, tops medal table

