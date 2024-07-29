Tom Daley happiest he’s been while diving in his fifth Olympics

Great Britain diver Tom Daley knows the trials of being an Olympian better than many after making his first appearance as a 14-year-old in Beijing. Now balancing his sport with his family life, for him the run to Paris silver has been his happiest time yet.

Daley, who won gold in the same men’s synchronized 10m platform event in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, decided last year to come back from retirement at the request of his older son, Robbie.

Daley’s husband Lance Black, a U.S. screenwriter and director, and their two boys were among the crowd at the Aquatics Centre on Monday, cheering on the 30-year-old Daley and teammate Noah Williams for each of their six dives.

“I’m so proud to have been able to decide to come back after two years,” a beaming Daley said after Monday’s event, even keeping the door open to a further appearance at the next Games in four years.

I think most of that was being able to set an example to my kids that if you have a dream and you work really hard, it doesn’t mean that you’re always going to be able to achieve exactly what you want to, but it’s about enjoying the process and doing what you can to show up, to be the best person that you can be.

The pair fell short of upsetting China’s Yang Hao and Lian Junjie, who finished nearly 30 points ahead after the six rounds to take gold. But that did not take the shine off the experience.