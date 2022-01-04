Top U.S. ice dancers share highly competitive friendship

By Barry Wilner, Associated Press

They train at the same complex in Montreal under the same coaches.

They’ve had a long-term rivalry that’s taken them around the world.

Hey, even the women’s first names are the same.

And when they take the ice in Nashville next week for the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, they will be heavy favorites to qualify for the Olympics — and will carry solid medals credentials to Beijing.

Meet Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue, and Madison Chock and Evan Bates.

“It is an absolute honor to be a U.S. ice dancer and go out on an Olympic stage and an international stage to represent our country,” says Chock, who along with Bates, her partner on and off the ice, has won two American titles and two world championships medals. They finished ninth at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

“I think it is a huge testament to those who have come before us: Tanith (Belbin) and Ben (Agosto); Meryl (Davis) and Charlie (White); even Peter (Tchernyshev) and Naomi (Lang). Ice dance has a very rich history now and it is a legacy we are so proud to be a part of.”

As are Hubbell and Donohue, who are three-time U.S. champs and three-time medalists at worlds who barely missed the podium in South Korea, finishing fourth. This is their final season of competition — Chock and Bates are non-committal but seem intent on continuing beyond the 2022 Olympics — and they seem comfortable with their situation.

“I definitely feel less pressure,” Hubbell says. “Everybody deals with it differently. Certainly if I chose to carry it as my last chance to be a national champion or my last chance to be an Olympic medalist, that could be very heavy. But with experience I also know that no outcome is really that bad.

“I have been fourth at the Olympics, I know what that feels like now. I have been first, second and third at national championships and I know what that feels like.”