Track and field preview, Aug. 10: Nine medals on the line as relay teams hit the track

With one full day of track and field action left, Saturday is set to be a momentous showdown with nine medal events up for grabs.

Read below to find out which athletes and events to keep an eye on.

The finals

Men’s marathon – 2:00 a.m. ET

The longest track and field event on the men’s side will kick off the action Saturday morning, with the men’s marathon taking athletes on a tour of the Parisian streets. Defending Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge is a favorite to defend his title as he looks do his part in extending Kenya’s streak of sweeping both marathon events.

THE FAVORITES:

Eliud Kipchoge (KEN)

Benson Kipruto (KEN)

Kenenisa Bekele (ETH)

THE AMERICANS:

Connor Mantz

Clayton Young

Leonard Korir

Men’s high jump – 1:00 p.m. ET

Defending gold medalists Mutaz Essa Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi left zero doubts to either their abilities to defend their titles or their friendship, putting both on display as they cruised through the qualifying round. The two training partners will be the favorites to go head-to-head for the gold, especially after the surprise elimination of American JuVaughn Harrison.

THE FAVORITES:

Mutaz Barshim (QAT)

Gianmarco Tamberi (ITA)

THE AMERICANS:

Shelby McEwen

Men’s 800m – 1:15 p.m. ET

The men’s 800m favorites dominated the semifinals, with Djamel Sedjati continuing a sensational season to finish at the top of heat one, and close competitor Marco Arop crossing the line first in heat two. With all of the heavyweights moving onto the final, the race to the finish line will likely be closer to a sprint Saturday.

THE FAVORITES:

Djamel Sedjati (ALG)

Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN)

Marco Arop (CAN)

THE AMERICANS:

Bryce Hoppel

Women’s javelin – 1:30 p.m. ET

The podium in women’s javelin will look very different in Paris, with only one of the Tokyo medalists on the list for Saturday’s final. With two of the medal contenders looking strong entering the final round, the books are open for a fresh group of women to write their place into javelin history.

THE FAVORITES:

Haruka Kitaguchi (JPN)

Flor Ruiz (COL)

Women’s 100m hurdles – 1:35 p.m. ET

The United States is on track for a phenomenal finish in the women’s 100m hurdles, with all three athletes making it through to the finals. Gold medal favorite Masai Russell will face stiff competition from teammates Alaysha Johnson and Grace Stark, who qualified first and third in the semifinals, as the Americans look to continue their hurdle dominance and go for a podium sweep.

THE FAVORITES:

Masai Russell (USA)

Ackera Nugent (JAM)

Cyrena Samba-Mayela (FRA)

THE AMERICANS:

Masai Russell

Alaysha Johnson

Grace Stark

Men’s 5000m – 1:50 p.m. ET

American distance runners have enjoyed a strong showing in Paris which started with Grant Fisher’s medal finish in the men’s 10,000m. After a chaotic opening round, Fisher will look to double his medal haul in the 5000m, where he will be joined by teammate Graham Blanks as he looks to topple the medal favorite Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Hagos Gebrhiwet.

THE FAVORITES:

Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR)

Hagos Gebrhiwet (ETH)

THE AMERICANS:

Grant Fisher

Graham Blanks

Women’s 1500m – 2:15 p.m. ET

All eyes will be on defending 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon as she looks to defend her title just days after taking silver in the women’s 5000. With several competitors having already raced in the Paris Games, fresh legs may be key to crossing the line first.

THE FAVORITES:

Faith Kipyegon (KEN)

Gudaf Tsegay (ETH)

Jessica Hull (GBR)

THE AMERICANS:

Nikki Hiltz

Elle St. Pierre

Men’s 4x400m relay – 3:00 p.m. ET

It was a rough start out of the gate for the U.S. in the first round of the men’s 4x400m relay, but the Americans powered back into third place to qualify for the event final. With questions abound over who will be running in the final, the U.S. will have to reach into their deep talent pool to find a winning formula when it counts.

THE FAVORITES:

United States

Botswana

Belgium

Women’s 4x400m relay – 3:14 p.m. ET

The United States smoked the field in the first round of the women’s 4x400m relay, crossing the line three seconds ahead of Great Britain in second place. The biggest question heading into Saturday’s final is who will be wearing the red, white, and blue, particularly if Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will reprise her place from Tokyo’s gold medal team.

THE FAVORITES:

United States

Netherlands

Jamaica

