Track and field preview, Aug. 3: Sha’Carri, Crouser go for gold

With the first full day of track and field action under our belt, the intensity begins to pick up Saturday as more and more stars take to the purple surface. Read below to see which athlets and events to keep an eye on Saturday.

Finals

Men’s shot put – 1:35 p.m. ET

In what is primed to be an incredible day for U.S. Track and Field, American Ryan Crouser is searching for something more: he is looking to become the first shot putter in history, man or woman, to win three consecutive Olympic gold medals. His compatriot, Joe Kovacs, will be looking to upset Crouser and finally turn his silver medals into a gold.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

Ryan Crouser (USA)

Leo Fabbri (ITA)

Tom Walsh (NZL)

THE AMERICANS:

Ryan Crouser

Joe Kovacs

Payton Otterdahl

Women’s triple jump – 2:20 p.m. ET

In another attempt at Olympic history, two American women have made the women’s triple jump final for the first time. Jasmine Moore finished the qualification round in third, but she will have to fight her way past Leyanis Perez from Cuba and Shanieka Ricketts from Jamaica in order to secure a gold medal.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

Leyanis Perez (CUB)

Shanieka Ricketts (JAM)

Jasmine Moore (USA)

THE AMERICANS:

Jasmine Moore

Keturah Orji

4×400 mixed relay – 2:55 p.m. ET

The 4×400 mixed relay has already had a historic Paris Games, with the United States team shattering the previous world record by over a full second to run a 3:07.41. They will look to go even faster on Saturday and race their way to a first mixed relay Olympic title, unseating defending champion Poland who won the event’s inaugural title.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

United States

France

Great Britain

Women’s 100m – 3:20 p.m. ET

After several dominant performances, the semifinal heats are set in the women’s 100m. A tough draw puts Sha’Carri Richardson (who ran 10.94 seconds in the first round) will run against Julien Alfred (10.95) and Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce (10.92) in the same heat with only two guaranteed spots. It is possible for all three to make it through if the third-place finisher runs a fast enough time, but she will face some tough competition.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

Sha’Carri Richardson (USA)

Marie-Josee Ta Lou (CIV)

Julien Alfred (LCA)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM)

THE AMERICANS:

Sha’Carri Richardson

Twanisha “TeeTee” Terry

Melissa Jefferson

Men’s decathlon – 3:45 p.m. ET

One of track and field’s most diverse events, the first day of men’s decathlon same more than a few surprise performers. Leo Neugerbaur led the pack, followed closely behind by Ayden Owens-Delerme from Puerto Rico and Sander Skotheim from Norwary. With five events still to come, the men’s decathlon remains a wide open race heading into Saturday’s final. The event will conclude with the 1500m.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

Damian Warner (CAN)

Leo Neugebauer (GER)

Lindon Victor (GRN)

THE AMERICANS:

Heath Baldwin

Zach Ziemek

Harrison Williams

Notable opening rounds

Men’s pole vault Round 1 – 4:10 a.m. ET

Going into the men’s pole vault qualification round, all thoughts will be on just one question: is anyone capable of challenging world record holder Mondo Duplantis. The Swedish phenom is in a class of his own, a defending world and Olympic champion, jumping at least a quarter of a meter ahead of his closest competitors. He will await a challenger in the first round.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

Mondo Duplantis (SWE)

Sam Kendricks (USA)

Chris Nilsen (USA)

THE AMERICANS:

Sam Kendricks

Chris Nilsen

Jacob Wooten

Men’s 100m Round 1 – 4:35 a.m. ET

One of track and field’s most electrifying events, the men’s 100m sprint is a perennial masterpiece in the Olympics. The race that Usain Bolt once dominated is looking for a new leader, and United States sprinter Noah Lyles is primed for the position. He will continue his quest for an Olympic medal in the first round of the race.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

Noah Lyles (USA)

Oblique Seville (JAM)

Fred Kerley (USA)

THE AMERICANS:

Noah Lyles

Fred Kerley

Kenny Bednarek

Other events

Saturday, Aug. 3 Event Time (ET) Women’s 800m repechages 5:28 a.m. Men’s 1500m repechages 1:15 p.m.

