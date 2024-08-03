Track and field preview, Aug. 4: World records in sight for Lyles, McLaughlin-Levrone

Day 9 of the Olympic Games is set to be a day of world records as some of track and field’s most prolific athletes put on their spikes and go on the attack.

Read below to find out which athletes and events to keep an eye on.

Finals

Women’s high jump final – 1:55 p.m. ET

It was a razer-thin margin that separated the women who qualified for the high jump finals, and those who did not. Defending world champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh led the day with a distance of 1.95m, while American Vashti Cunningham was one of the final qualifiers just 0.03m behind.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR)

Nicola Olyslagers (AUS)

Eleanor Patterson (AUS)

THE AMERICANS:

Rachel Glenn

Vashti Cunningham

Men’s hammer throw final – 2:30 p.m. ET

The first day of the men’s hammer throw event belonged to reigning world champion Ethan Katzberg from Canada, who topped the qualifying round with a 79.93. American Rudy Winkler remains the United States’ best hope for a medal after countryman Daniel Hugh was eliminated in the first round.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

Ethan Katzberg (CAN)

Wojciech Nowicki (POL)

Bence Halász (HUN)

THE AMERICANS:

Rudi Winkler

Men’s 100m final – 3:50 p.m. ET

The men’s 100m opening round featured a series of blistering runs. All of the top five out of 28 qualifiers crossed the line under ten seconds, led by American Kenny Bednarek in 9.97 seconds. Notably absent from the top five was gold medal favorite Noah Lyles, who uncharacteristically qualified down in 12 place after taking it easy in the opening race.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

Noah Lyles (USA)

Oblique Seville (JAM)

Fred Kerley (USA)

THE AMERICANS:

Noah Lyles

Fred Kerley

Kenny Bednarek

Notable events

Women’s 200m Round 1 – 4:55 a.m. ET

Anticipation is building as the world looks to crown a new queen of the women’s 200m sprint with sporting legend Elaine Thompson-Herah not competing in Paris. American superstar Gabby Thomas looks poised to assume the throne, but she will face stiff competition from Shericka Jackson in order to get there.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

Gabby Thomas (USA)

Shericka Jackson (JAM)

Dina Asher-Smith (GBR)

THE AMERICANS:

Gabby Thomas

Brittany Brown

McKenzie Long

Women’s 400m hurdles Round 1 – 6:35 a.m. ET

In the last four years, the women’s 400m hurdles has gone places no one ever expected to see, lead by the sport’s all time greatest runner Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. Fresh off of a world record at the U.S. Olympic trials earlier in the summer, McLaughlin-Levrone will have to fight off a charging Femke Bol to defend her title as Olympic champion.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

Femke Bol

Rushell Clayton

THE AMERICANS:

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

Anna Cockrell

Jasmine Jones

Men’s 1500m semifinals – 3:10 p.m. ET

The stage is set for round two of the men’s 1500m race, with rivals Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen both advancing to the semifinals alongside Americans Cole Hocker, Yared Nuguse and Hobbs Kessler. After taking it easy in the opening race, prepare for Ingebrigtsen to pick up the pace in the semis as the field is cut down once more in anticipation of a highly competitive final round.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

Josh Kerr (GBR)

Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR)

Cole Hocker (USA)

THE AMERICANS:

Cole Hocker

Yared Nuguse

Hobbs Kessler

Other events

Sunday, Aug. 4 Event Time (ET) Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 4:05 a.m. Women’s Hammer Throw Qualification 4:20 a.m. Men’s Long Jump Qualification 5:00 a.m. Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1 5:50 a.m. Men’s 400m Round 1 1:05 p.m. Women’s 800m Semifinals 2:35 p.m.

