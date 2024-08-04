Track and field preview, Aug. 5: Action set to hit new heights with pole vault and hurdle giants in play

The field is set for track and field on Day 10 of the Olympics, with medals on the line both on the track and in the field for the world’s brightest stars. Read below to find out which athletes and events to keep an eye on.

Finals

Men’s pole vault – 1:00 p.m. ET

It was straight business for defending Olympic Champion Mondo Duplantis, who soared through the first round of the men’s pole vault en route to the final. In a competition against his own marks, Duplantis looks to be in prime form to grab gold on Monday, possibly accompanied by a new world record. With 10 of the 12 athletes jumping a mark of 5.75 to make it into the final, the field will be pushed to incredible heights in order to determine who stands on the podium.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

Mondo Duplantis (SWE)

Sam Kendricks (USA)

THE AMERICANS:

Sam Kendricks

Women’s discuss – 2:30 p.m. ET

Defending Olympic Champion Valarie Allman looked indomitable in qualifying, throwing almost four meters clear of the next closest athlete as she began her title defense. It will take an incredible showing if the rest of the field is to catch Allman in the final, but with three other women throwing above 65 meters, the battle for a medal is set to be fierce.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

Valarie Allman (USA)

Feng Bin (CHN)

Jorinde van Klinken (NED)

THE AMERICANS:

Valarie Allman

Jayden Ulrich

Veronica Fraley

Women’s 5000m – 3:15 p.m. ET

The thinnest of margins separated the women who qualified for the 5000m final and those who did not. Medal contender Faith Kipyegon topped the scoreboard with a time of 14:57.56, but with a field spread of just five seconds, the final is seemingly wide open going into the final. All three Americans made it through the first round, giving the U.S. a solid change at another distance medal in Paris.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

Faith Kipyegon (KEN)

Gudaf Tsegay (ETH)

Jessica Hull (AUS)

THE AMERICANS:

Elise Cranny

Karissa Schweizer

Whittni Morgan

Women’s 800m – 3:47 p.m. ET

It was a battle of the heavyweights in the women’s 800m semifinals, with medal favorites Keely Hodgkinson and Mary Moraa storming their ways through and into the final. With the rest of the pack—including American Juliette Whittaker—on their heels, the 800m is set to be a sprint for the final line Monday afternoon.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

Keely Hodgkinson (GBR)

Mary Moraa (KEN)

Prudence Sekgodiso (RSA)

THE AMERICANS:

Juliette Whittaker

Notable Events

Men’s 400m hurdles round 1 – 4:05 a.m. ET

No race has as much on the line entering the Olympics as the men’s 400m hurdles. With the three greatest athletes to ever attempt the event going head to head to head, history is on the line in Paris. Karston Warholm has the world record and Tokyo Olympic gold. Rai Benjamin won the latest match-up in the Monaco Diamond League. Alison dos Santos is keeping them both on the look out. The anticipation has built, and lines have been drawn in the men’s 400m hurdles.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

Rai Benjamin (USA)

Karsten Warholm (NOR)

Alison dos Santos (BRA)

THE AMERICANS:

Rai Benjamin

CJ Allen

Trevor Bassitt

Men’s 200m round 1 – 1:55 p.m. ET

The medal finish to the men’s 100m sprint could not have been scripted better Sunday night, with Noah Lyles winning gold by just CHECK thousandths of a second. Now, he will continue his quest for track and field’s most coveted double victory as he kicks of the 200m alongside many of his 100m rivals. Lyles would be the first athlete to accomplish the double gold since sprint king Usain Bolt, giving the American the opportunity to write himself into the upper echelons of track and field history.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

Noah Lyles (USA)

Kenny Bednarek (USA)

Letsile Tebogo (BOT)

THE AMERICANS:

Noah Lyles

Kenny Bednarek

Erriyon Knighton

Women’s 200m semifinal – 2:45 p.m. ET

American star Gabby Thomas put on a clinic in the second heat of the women’s 200m round 1, coasting to the fastest time of the day and looking every inch a gold medal favorite as she did it. Without reigning world champion Shericka Jackson participating, the world will watch to see if anyone can catch Thomas on her quest for her first Olympic gold. With 100m champion Julien Alfred in the hunt alongside Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Nieta and Nigeria’s Favour Ofili plowing through the field, Monday is shaping up to see the most excited 22 seconds of the Olympic Games.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

Gabby Thomas (USA)

Daryll Neita (GBR)

Dina Asher-Smith (GBR)

THE AMERICANS:

Gabby Thomas

Brittany Brown

McKenzie Long

Additional Events

Monday, Aug. 5 Event Time (ET) Men’s discus qualification 4:10 a.m. Women’s pole vault qualification 4:40 a.m. Women’s 400m hurdles repechages 4:50 a.m. Men’s 400m repechages 5:20 a.m. Women’s 400m round 1 5:55 a.m. Women’s 200m repechages 6:50 a.m. Men’s 3000m steeplechase round 1 1:04 p.m.

