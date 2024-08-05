Track and field preview, Aug. 6: Gabby Thomas goes for first Olympic gold

Heading into Day 11 of the Olympics, track and field is preparing to see sparks fly with gold medals on the line in both sprinting and distance events.

Read below to find out which athletes and events to watch out for.

Finals

Women’s hammer final – 1:57 p.m. ET

It’s a North American party heading into the women’s hammer final Tuesday afternoon. Days after Ethan Katzberg won the men’s hammer final for Canada, gold medal favorite Camryn Rogers is going for the Canadian clean sweep after placing second in qualifying. She will be joined by medal contenders Annette Echikunwoke and DeAnna Price from the United States who qualified in third and fourth, as well as Krista Tervo from Finland who topped the leaderboard.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

Camryn Rogers (CAN)

DeAnna Price (USA)

Annette Echikunwoke (USA)

THE AMERICANS:

Annette Echikunwoke

DeAnna Price

Men’s long jump – 2:15 p.m. ET

The heavyweights were flying in the men’s long jump qualifying, with gold medal favorite Miltiadis Tentoglou topping the leaderboard by almost two tenths of a meter. With all of the medal favorites still in contention, and no Americans, it will be a tall order for anyone to unseat the defending Olympian and world champion.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

Miltiadis Tentoglou (GRE)

Wayne Pinnock (JAM)

Carey McLeod (JAM)

Men’s 1500m final – 2:50 p.m.

In an event expected to be dominated by Europeans Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen, it was the Americans who set the pace in the semifinals. Yared Nuguse set the standard at 3:31.72 minutes, while teammate Hobbs Kessler joined him as the only men to run under 3 minutes and 32 seconds. With just four laps to run for gold, expect sparks to fly in the men’s 1500m final.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

Josh Kerr (GBR)

Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR)

Cole Hocker (USA)

THE AMERICANS:

Cole Hocker

Yared Nuguse

Hobbs Kessler

Women’s 3000m steeplechase final – 3:14 p.m.

If it’s possible to make a 3000m run look easy, then the medal favorites did it in the first round of the women’s steeplechase, with the top six finishers all coming in under nine minutes and eleven seconds. Defending Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai led the way, while American Courtney Wayment looked fast and furious in fourth place. Expect the 3000m endurance race to turn into a sprint for the finish line in Tuesday’s final.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

Winfred Mutile Yavi (BRN)

Peruth Chemutai (UGA)

Beatrice Chepkoech (KEN)

THE AMERICANS:

Courtney Wayment

Valerie Constien

Women’s 200m final – 3:40 p.m.

In three rounds of competition, no one has been able to get the step on Gabby Thomas. The American gold medal favorite has looked indomitable, cruising to the top of the leaderboard in the semifinals, with only 100m champion Julien Alfred joining her in the under 22 second group. However, with a field spread of just half a second going into the final, the 200m final is shaping up to be an electric race.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

Gabby Thomas (USA)

Dina Asher-Smith (GBR)

Julien Alfred (SLA)

THE AMERICANS:

Gabby Thomas

Brittany Brown

McKenzie Long

Notable Events

Women’s 400m hurdles semifinal – 2:07 p.m. ET

If there is one thing to know for certain, it is that the women’s 400m hurdles are the hottest ticket at the Olympic Games. World record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone jogged into the semifinal round, while rival Femke Bol topped the leaderboard, right on the heels of powering to a gold medal in the 4×400 mixred relay. Americans Jasmine Jones and Anna Cockrell put themselves in the conversation after rounding out the top four, leaving everything to play for in the semifinal round.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA)

Femke Bol (NED)

Rushell Clayton (JAM)

THE AMERICANS:

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

Anna Cockrell

Jasmine Jones

Men’s 400m semifinals – 1:35 p.m. ET

It was a triumphant return for world-leader Matthew Hudson-Smith, who returned to the Olympics for since the first time since 2016, moving into the semifinal round. American teenage phenom Quincy Hall put the field on notice with a time of 44.28 seconds, just 0.18 seconds behind his teammate Michael Norman who ran a 44.10. With much of the field still left to be cut before the finals, its time to put the pedal to the medal in the men’s 400m.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

Steven Gardiner (BAH)

Michael Norman (USA)

Quincy Hall (USA)

THE AMERICANS:

Quincy Hall

Michael Norman

Chris Bailey

Additional Events

Tuesday, Aug. 6 Event Time (ET) Women’s 1500m Round 1 4:05 a.m. Men’s javelin qualification 4:20 a.m. Men’s 110m hurdles repechages 4:50 a.m. Women’s long jump qualification 5:15 a.m. Women’s 400m repechages 5:20 a.m. Men’s 400m hurdles repechages 6:00 a.m. Men’s 200m repechages 6:30 a.m.

