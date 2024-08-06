Track and field preview, Aug. 7: Katie Moon shoots for the stars in pole vault final

The field will take center stage Wednesday, with several key events ready to determine the new Olympic medalists, while plenty of action waits those on the track.

Read below to find out which athletes and events to keep an eye out for.

The final

Marathon race walk mixed relay – 1:30 a.m. ET

It’s the Olympic debut for the marathon race walk mixed relay, with 25 teams of two hoping to capture the inaugural gold medal. With a handful of country’s posting deep race-walking rosters, it’s going to be a lightning fast walk for a podium spot in Paris.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

Italy

China

Spain

Women’s pole vault – 12:15 p.m. ET

It’s a rare case where co-world champions enter an event sharing a joint title, but that’s the case in women’s pole vault after Katie Moon and Nina Kennedy made the decision to share the 2023 World Title. Now, the two women will go head-to-head for the Olympic title, alongside a tight field that includes four other women who matched the world champions at the 4.55 meter mark in qualifying. With the surprise elimination of gold medal favorite Molly Caudery, athletes will be reaching for the sky in Wednesday’s final.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

Katie Moon (USA)

Nina Kennedy (AUS)

Katerina Stefanidi (GRE)

THE AMERICANS:

Katie Moon (USA)

SEE MORE: Katie Moon’s journey from awkward kid to Olympic champion

Men’s discus – 2:25 p.m. ET

Four men reached the automatic qualification threshold in the men’s discuss qualifying, led by Mykolas Alekna of Lithuania who threw for 67.47 meters. With the other heavyweight contenders snapping at his heels, the battle for the podium will push these athletes to the very limit.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

Daniel Stahl (SWE)

Mykolas Alekna (LTU)

Kristjan Ceh (SLO)

Men’s 400m – 3:20 p.m. ET

The Americans came out swinging in the men’s 400m semifinals, with U.S. front runner Quincy Hall storming his way into third place with a time of 43.95. With gold medal favorite Steven Gardiner missing from the competition, a new Olympic champion is set to be crowned, and one athlete’s life is set to change in the fasted 44 seconds imaginable.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

Michael Norman (USA)

Quincy Hall (USA)

Kirani James (GRN)

THE AMERICANS:

Michael Norman

Quincy Hall

Chris Bailey

SEE MORE: Quincy Hall owns 400m semi, books spot in Olympic final

Men’s 3000m steeplechase – 3:43 p.m. ET

The bar has been set high for the men’s 3000m steeplechase after its women’s counterpart provided a thrilling race Tuesday afternoon. With all three medal favorites ready to take to the starting line, including the gold and silver medalists in Tokyo, prepare to late-race sprint in order to determine who gets the gold in Paris.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

Soufiane El Bakkali (MAR)

Lamecha Girma (ETH)

Abraham Kibiwot (KEN)

Notable Events:

Men’s 400m hurdles semifinals – 1:35 p.m. ET

To absolutely nobody’s surprise, all three giants of men’s 400m hurdles coasted through the first round. While Rai Benjamin will have to wait until the finals to see either of his rivals once more, Karsten Warholm and Alison dos Santos will give the world the first taste of this incredible three-way feud after being drawn together in semifinal one.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

Rai Benjamin (USA)

Karsten Warholm (NOR)

Alison dos Santos (BRA)

THE AMERICANS:

Rai Benjamin

Trevor Bassitt

CJ Allen

SEE MORE: Karsten Warholm remains on top after 400m hurdles Round 1

Men’s 200m semifinals – 2:02 p.m. ET

Nothing can slow down Noah Lyles, not even the weight of an Olympic gold medal. After winning the men’s 100m, Lyles coasted into the 200m semifinals, continuing his quest to complete the 100m-200m sweep gold medal sweep. With close competitors Kenny Bednarek and Letsile Tebogo closing in, Lyles will have to dig deep if he wants to become the first man to accomplish the feat since Olympic legend Usain Bolt.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

Noah Lyles (USA)

Kenny Bednarek (NOR)

Letsile Tebogo (BOT)

THE AMERICANS:

Noah Lyles

Kenny Bednarek

Erriyon Knighton

SEE MORE: Kenny Bednarek scorches 200m heat

Additional Events

Wednesday, Aug. 7 Event Time (ET) Men’s high jump qualification 4:05 a.m. Women’s 100m hurdles Round 1 4:15 a.m. Women’s javelin qualification 4:25 a.m. Men’s 5000m Round 1 5:10 a.m. Men’s 800m Round 1 5:55 a.m. Women’s 1500m repechages 6:45 a.m. Men’s 110m hurdles semifinals 1:05 p.m. Men’s triple jumps qualification 1:15 p.m. Women’s 400m semifinals 2:45 p.m.

