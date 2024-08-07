Track and field preview, Aug. 8: Lyles, McLaughlin-Levrone to leave it all on the track

The stakes will be at their highest Thursday with history in the cards for track and field’s most accomplished athletes.

Read below to find out which athletes and events to keep an eye on.

Finals

Women’s long jump – 2:00 p.m. ET

American superstar Tara Davis-Woodhall is no stranger to winning, but she has a large task ahead of her as she continues her quest for her first Olympic medal. With two former world champions in the field alongside Davis-Woodhall, as well as her two American teammates, these women will have to leave it all on the runway as they go for gold.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

Malaika Mihambo (GER)

Tara Davis-Woodhall (USA)

Ivana Spanovic (SRB)

THE AMERICANS:

Tara Davis-Woodhall

Jasmine Moore

Monae’ Nichols

Men’s javelin – 2:25 p.m. ET

With the reigning Olympic gold and silver medalists set to compete in the men’s javelin final, all eyes will be on who will claim the top step of the podium, and whether any athlete can unseat the two powerhouses. With the surprise elimination of medal contender Max Dehning, the final is set to see a new face on the podium.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

Neeraj Chopra (IND)

Jakub Vadlejch (CZE)

Anderson Peters (GRN)

Men’s 200m – 2:30 p.m. ET

The fastest man in the world has one chance to join track and field legends in the men’s 200 final. Noah Lyles will attempt to sweep the 100m and 200m gold, a feat that hasn’t been accomplished since Usain Bolt. Standing in his way are his American teammates and key competitor Letsile Tebogo, who got the better of Lyles in their semifinal match-up. Lyles’ quest all comes down to this race.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

Noah Lyles (USA)

Kenny Bednarek (USA)

Letsile Tebogo (BOT)

THE AMERICANS:

Noah Lyles

Kenny Bednarek

Erriyon Knighton

Women’s 400m hurdles – 3:25 p.m. ET

In what very well may be the race of the Olympics, all eyes will be on Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Femke Bol as the two women compete in the women’s 400m final. With world records falling like dominoes before McLaughlin-Levrone’s feet and Bol the only woman capable of catching her, expect fireworks for the final in Paris.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA)

Femke Bol (NED)

Rushell Clayton (JAM)

THE AMERICANS:

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

Anna Cockrell

Jasmine Jones

Men’s 110m hurdles – 3:45 p.m. ET

It’s Grant Holloway’s time to shine in the men’s 110m hurdles final. After taking silver in Tokyo, the American star has come back even stronger with two world championship titles under his belt. The gold medal favorite is making it look easy, running the fastest time in the semifinals as he marches toward his goal.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

Grant Holloway (USA)

Hansle Parchment (JAM)

Freddie Crittenden (USA)

THE AMERICANS:

Grant Holloway

Freddie Crittenden

Daniel Roberts

Notable Events

Women’s 4x100m Relay Round 1 – 5:10 a.m. ET

One of the biggest surprises of the games so far has been the withdrawal of several key Jamaican sprinters, raising questions over who will take to the track as part of the juggernaut’s women’s 4×100 relay team. With a lightning quick pool of athletes for the United States to chose from, the first round will give the world the first glimpse over which women will have a chance to lock the gold.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

United States

Jamaica

Great Britain

Men’s 4×100 relay Round 1 – 5:35 a.m. ET

After a strong showing in the individual men’s 100m, with all three athletes making it to the final and Lyles taking home gold, there is little surprise that the United States is the favorite going into the men’s 4x100m relay. With rosters yet to be announced, perennial powerhouse Jamaica and defending Olympic champion Italy stand as the biggest threats to the U.S. as the first round gets set.

MEDAL FAVORITES:

United States

Jamaica

Italy

Additional Events

Thursday, Aug. 8 Event Time (ET) Women’s heptathlon 4:05 a.m. Women’s shot put qualification 4:25 a.m. Women’s 100m hurdles repechages 4:35 a.m. Men’s 800m repechages 6:00 a.m. Women’s 1500m semifinal 1:35 p.m.

