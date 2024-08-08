Track and field preview, Aug. 9: Rai Benjamin, U.S. relay teams look to steal the show

With just a few days left in the Olympic Games, several marquee track and field events are still yet to crown new champions.

Read below to find out which athletes and events to keep an eye on during Friday’s action.

Finals

Women’s 4x100m Relay – 1:30 p.m. ET

The United States fielded an impressive lineup for the 4×100 relay, with 100m silver medalist Sha’Carri Richardson running a strong anchor leg to help the U.S. top their heat. With 200m gold medalist Gabby Thomas and 100m bronze medalist Melissa Jefferson also on the roster, the U.S. will be tough to beat as they seek to take home the gold.

THE FAVORITES:

United States

Jamaica

Great Britain

SEE MORE: U.S. women’s 4x100m relay team erupts down the stretch

Women’s shot put – 1:37 p.m. ET

Gold medal favorite Chase Jackson was stunningly eliminated in the first round of the women’s shot put, leaving a wide-open field going into the final. With the Tokyo gold and silver medalists still in contention, athletes will have to put everything they have on the line Friday to lock in their place on the podium.

THE FAVORITES:

Sarah Mitton (CAN)

Gong Lijiao (CHN)

THE AMERICANS:

Raven Saunders

Jaida Ross

Men’s 4x100m Relay – 1:47 p.m. ET

The United States cruised in the first round of the men’s 4x100m relay, winning their heat by a half second margin. With the status of Noah Lyles in question, the U.S. looks comfortable and ready to fight for the title, especially with perennial rival Jamaica failing to make the event final.

THE FAVORITES:

United States

Italy

SEE MORE: U.S. men’s 4x100m relay team books spot in Olympic final

Women’s 400m – 2:00 p.m. ET

The medal favorites made a splash in the semifinal round of the women’s 400m, rocketing to the top of each heat and setting up a ferocious contest for the gold. With two of the three Tokyo medalists not in the running, several athletes will be looking to write their names into the history books Friday afternoon.

THE FAVORITES:

Marileidy Paulino (DOM)

Natalia Kaczmarek (POL)

Rhasidat Adeleke (IRL)

THE AMERICANS:

Alexis Holmes

SEE MORE: Alexis Holmes places second, moves on to women’s 400m final

Men’s triple jump – 2:13 p.m. ET

The men’s triple jump is poised to feature a battle of heavyweights, as all three medal favorites flew into the event final. Pedro Pichardo topped the qualifying round with a 17.44m jump, with rivals Jordan Diaz and Hugues Fabrice Zango also finishing in the top four, joined by the lone American to make the final Salif Mane. With all of the Tokyo medalists in contention, the triple jump will likely be decided by just the smallest of margins.

THE FAVORITES:

Hugues Fabrice Zango (BUR)

Pedro Pichardo (POR)

Jordan Diaz (ESP)

THE AMERICANS:

Salif Mane

Heptathlon – 2:25 p.m. ET

Anna Hall captured the attention of the track and field world as she stormed through U.S. trials and secured her spot in Paris, making a name for herself as an athlete to watch out for. She will enter the second half of the competition sitting in third place trailing her closest rivals.

THE FAVORITES:

Nafi Thiam (BEL)

Katarina Johnson-Thompson (GBR)

Anna Hall (USA)

THE AMERICANS:

Anna Hall

Chari Hawkins

Taliyah Brooks

SEE MORE: Anna Hall explains the heptathlon with a French flair

Women’s 10,000m – 2:57 p.m. ET

With just one member of the Tokyo podium set to run the women’s 10,000m in Paris, the race is ready to see new faces rise to the front of the pack. With three Americans in contention, the U.S. will look to continue an already strong run of distance performances at the Paris Games with a medal finish in the 10k.

THE FAVORITES:

Beatrice Chebet (KEN)

Gudaf Tsegay (ETH)

Tsigie Gebreselama (ETH)

THE AMERICANS:

Weini Kelati

Parker Valby

Karissa Schweizer

Men’s 400m hurdles – 3:45 p.m. ET

Just one day after Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone set a record in the women’s 400m hurdles, American teammate Rai Benjamin will look to make it a 400m hurdles sweep for the United States. With world record holder Karsten Warholm and event legend Alison dos Santos in the hunt, the three men will push each other to unprecedented levels as they look to take home the gold.

THE FAVORITES:

Rai Benjamin (USA)

Karsten Warholm (NOR)

Alison dos Santos (BRA)

THE AMERICANS:

Rai Benjamin

SEE MORE: Rai Benjamin storms into Olympic final

Notable Events

Women’s 4x400m relay Round 1 – 4:40 a.m. ET

The United States has dominated the 4x400m relay in the last decades and enter Paris looking to win their eighth straight gold medal in the event. With only 400m hurdle legend Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone able to return from Tokyo’s gold medal squad, all eyes will be on who sets up on track for the U.S. in the first round.

THE FAVORITES:

United States

Netherlands

Jamaica

SEE MORE: McLaughlin-Levrone, Mu recollect Tokyo Olympics 4×400 relay

Men’s 4x400m relay Round 1 – 5:05 a.m. ET

The much-anticipated debut of teenage sensation Quincy Wilson is expected to come in the men’s 4×400 relay first round, making the sixteen-year-old the youngest U.S. male Olympic track and field athlete. With 400m gold medalist Quincy Hall also a possibility for the United States, they will boast a formidable team for their title defense.

THE FAVORITES:

United States

Botswana

Belgium

Additional Events

Friday, Aug. 9 Event Time (ET) Women’s heptathlon 4:05 a.m. Men’s 800m semifinal 5:30 a.m. Women’s 100m hurdles semifinal 6:05 a.m.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.