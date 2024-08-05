Track and field recap, Aug. 5: Warholm, Benjamin make Paris Olympic debuts

It’s Monday at Stade de France, and four track and field Olympic titles will be awarded today (men’s pole vault, women’s discus, women’s 800m and 5000m).

The quick hits:

World record holder Karsten Warholm , American Rai Benjamin and Brazilian Alison dos Santos stepped on the Paris Olympic track for the first time in the opening round of the men’s 400m hurdles.

, American and Brazilian stepped on the Paris Olympic track for the first time in the opening round of the men’s 400m hurdles. Defending Olympic champion Katie Moon of the U.S. and reigning co-world champion Nina Kennedy of Australia began the women’s pole vault competition, each breezing into the final.

of the U.S. and reigning co-world champion of Australia began the women’s pole vault competition, each breezing into the final. Mondo Duplantis, Sifan Hassan, Valarie Allman and more compete for gold medals in the evening session (1:00 p.m. ET).

Men’s 400m hurdles: Round 1

RESULTS

The men’s 400m hurdles competition in Paris is loaded with intrigue. Norway’s Karsten Warholm enters as the world record holder with a time of 45.94 seconds, set at the Tokyo Games with his gold medal win. U.S. star Rai Benjamin took silver in Tokyo but toppled Warholm at this summer’s Monaco Diamond League event by .06 seconds. And Brazilian Alison dos Santos is a surefire medal contender after securing Tokyo bronze. His lifetime best of 46.29 is just 0.12 behind Benjamin’s best.

Put together, the top 15 times in history all have been recorded in the past 36 months, all by one of those three athletes.

All three men ran in the first round of the men’s 400m hurdles action in Paris on Monday, moving onto the semis. Warholm’s time of 47.57 led the field, with Benjamin also advancing at 48.82 and dos Santos at 48.75. American CJ Allen also qualified for the semis, while fellow U.S. athlete Trevor Bassitt did not, so he’ll need to compete in the repechage round on Tuesday. Need a repechage explainer? Here you go .

SEE MORE: Karsten Warholm remains on top after 400m hurdles Round 1

Women’s 400m: Round 1

RESULTS

Reigning world champion and Tokyo silver medalist Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic remained at the top of the women’s 400m game, posting the top heat time of the day: 49.42 seconds. She sailed into the semifinal alongside 2023 world silver medalist Natalia Kaczmarek of Poland and European runner-up Rhasidat Adeleke of Ireland.

Defending Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of The Bahamas pulled up during her heat and did not finish, which means she won’t repeat as gold medalist. This continues a tough two days on the track for The Bahamas, after defending men’s 400m Olympic champion Steven Gardiner withdrew on Sunday.

Americans Alexis Holmes and Aaliyah Butler both moved onto the semis, but Kendall Ellis‘ time of 51.16 seconds wasn’t enough to qualify, so she’ll need to line up in Tuesday’s repechage round.

Additional Events

Men’s discus Round 1: Lithuanian world record holder Mykolas Alekna posted the day’s top time in the first round of the men’s discus in Paris. The 21-year-old breezed into the final alongside Australian Matthew Denny, who fell just .05 meters shy of a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, plus 10 others. No Americans qualified for the Olympic final.

Women’s pole vault Round 1: Defending Olympic champion Katie Moon of the U.S. and reigning co-world champion Nina Kennedy of Australia opened the women’s pole vault competition, each advancing for the final with a total field of 20 due to tiebreakers. 2024 world indoor champion Molly Caudery of Great Britain stunningly did not move on.

Women’s 200m Repechages: Canadian Jacqueline Madogo posted the top repechage time on Monday in the women’s 200m, advancing with a time of 22.58 seconds. She joins a list of four others who advanced to to the semis. 18-year-old high schooler Adaejah Hodge, running for the British Virgin Islands, is also through to the semis.

Men’s 3000m steeplechase Round 1: 1:04 p.m. ET

Men’s 200m Round 1: 1:55 p.m. ET

Men’s Pole Vault: Final

RESULTS

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Women’s discus: Final

RESULTS

Start time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Women’s 5000m: Final

RESULTS

Start time: 3:15 p.m. ET

Women’s 800m: Final

RESULTS

Start time: 3:47 p.m. ET

