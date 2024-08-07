Track and field recap, Aug. 7: High-stakes day at Stade de France

After a U.S.-dominated Tuesday at Stade de France, we’ve hit the middle of the week. On Wednesday, 12 more medals will be awarded during another monster day of track and field action.

Qualifiers, Repechages, Semifinals

Marathon race walk mixed relay: In the event’s Olympic debut, the Spanish duo of Martin Alvaro and Maria Perez prevailed in the race walk mixed relay with a time of 2:50.31. Ecuador’s team of Brian Pintado and Glenda Morejon earned silver in 2:51.22. Australia’s Rhydian Cowley and Jemima Montag claimed bronze, crossing the line in 2:51.38.

Twenty-five teams competed in the race — each team was made up of one male and one female athlete who completed the marathon distance in four stages of approximately 10km each, alternating throughout the race (man, woman, man, woman).

Women’s 100m hurdles Round 1: Defending Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn posted the day’s best time (12.42 seconds) to coast into the semifinal. Americans Masai Russell, Grace Stark and Alaysha Johnson all advanced, along with Devynne Charlton of The Bahamas, who holds the women’s 60m hurdles world record. In all, 18 total hurdlers are through to the semi. Those who didn’t move on will compete in repechages on Thursday morning. Need a repechage explainer? Here you go .

Men’s 800m Round 1: Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi posted the day’s top time at 1:44.64 to cruise into the 800m semis on Friday. U.S. teammates and training partners Bryce Hoppel and Hobbs Kessler both moved on. Kessler, who competed in Tuesday night’s thrilling men’s 1500m final, admitted he was exhausted just 15 hours later.

“I was pretty tired today,” Kessler told Lewis Johnson of NBC Sports. “I’m proud to be an American miler, that’s for sure. It’d be nice to come home with a medal, but it’s still a great time to be a miler. I’ll go get some rest now.”

Fellow American Brandon Miller finished just 1.37 seconds out of qualifying so will have to advance via Thursday’s repechages.

Men’s 5000m Round 1: One night after stunningly falling off the medal podium in the men’s 1500m final, Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen opened the Paris Olympic men’s 5000m. Ingebrigtsen posted a 13:51.59 opening round, the day’s top time. The 23-year-old is the two-time reigning world champion in the 5000m and will run in the final alongside American Grant Fisher. Fisher is attempting the 5000m-10,000m double after taking bronze in the 10,000m. American teammate Graham Blanks is also moving on.

The first of two heats featured a massive fall involving multiple runners, including Great Britain’s George Mills. Moments after crossing the finish line, Mills approached France’s Hugo Hay and the two tussled for a bit. Both will compete in the final on Saturday.

Women’s 1500m repechages: The women’s 1500m semifinal looms on Thursday, and Ethiopia’s Birke Haylom led a group of six who advanced through the repechage round to qualify. Great Britain’s Revee Walcott-Nolan, the 2021 British 1500m champion, is among them.

Men’s high jump qualification: American Shelby McEwen nailed the requisite height of 2.27m to qualify for the high jump final in a session rife with struggles.

In a poignant moment, Qatari high jump legend Mutaz Barshim — who shared gold in a heartwarming moment at the Tokyo Games with Italian Gianmarco Tamberi — fell down hard with a severe left calf cramp after one of his jumps. Both an athletic trainer and Tamberi came over to attend to Barshim, who was visibly writhing in pain. Barshim then rallied to make his next attempt and successfully cleared 2.27m to advance, but he appeared to be in intense pain immediately after.

Tamberi, meanwhile, spent the first part of his week at the hospital with kidney stones. But the Italian still managed to qualify for the final, where he’ll look to defend his gold medal.

Reigning world silver medalist and American JuVaughn Harrison didn’t move on, so his Paris Games are over.

Women’s javelin qualification: Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Maria Andrejczyk of Poland tossed a season’s best 65.52 meters to lead the javelin field and advance to the final. 2016 Olympic gold medalist Sara Kolak of Croatia is also through, but American Maggie Malone-Hardin didn’t move on.

