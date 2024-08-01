Trampoline preview, Aug. 2: Defending Olympic champions vs. world champions

Several trampoline medalists from the Tokyo Games are expected to compete in Paris, including Zhu Xueying of China, the defending women’s champion, and Ivan Litvinovich of Belarus, who is competing in Paris as an Individual Neutral Athlete (AIN). Both Zhu and Litvinovich are striving for consecutive gold medals. A feat only Canada’s Rosie MacLennan has been able to achieve when she won in 2012 and 2016.

Zhu and Litvinovich will face strong competition from the current world champions: Bryony Page of Great Britain, who has already earned a silver in Rio and a bronze in Tokyo, and Yan Langyu of China, who has claimed gold at two of the three world championships held since Tokyo, following the retirement of four-time Olympic medalist Dong Dong in 2021. Another name to watch is Dylan Schmidt, who won bronze in Tokyo to become the first Olympic medalist for New Zealand in any gymnastics discipline at the Games.

The United States will have two athletes competing in Paris who are hoping to win the first U.S. Olympic medal in trampoline. Jessica Stevens has the best chance after winning bronze at the 2023 Trampoline World Championships – the first American to win an individual medal since 1974. Stevens will be joined by Aliaksei Shostak who makes his second appearance at the Games. Shostak will be looking to redeem himself after falling in qualifying in Tokyo and not advancing to the final.

The competition will begin Aug. 2 at 6 a.m. ET with the women’s qualification round immediately followed by the women’s final. The men’s qualification round is set to begin at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the final.

Athletes will perform two routines in the qualifying round, with the top eight male and female athletes advancing to the final round.

