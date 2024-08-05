Triathlon preview, Aug. 5: Mixed relay sport’s final leg at Paris 2024

The cycling leg of the men’s triathlon at the 2024 Paris Olympics – Credit: USA TODAY

Sporadic storms and questionable River Seine conditions may have thrashed training and threatened last week’s individual triathlon events at the Paris 2024 Olympics, but the clouds (mostly) cleared for two terrific back-to-back races on July 31st: France’s Cassandre Beaugrand swam, cycled, and ran through Paris’ most iconic scenery to claim women’s gold, before — not two hours later — Great Britain’s Alex Yee made a last-minute surge to seize victory.

Monday’s mixed triathlon relay may share similar results.

France almost sandwiched (“baguetted”?) the podium in the women’s race, though Beaugrand’s compatriot Emma Lombardi ultimately finished fourth — six seconds behind Great Britain’s bronze medalist, Beth Potter.

In the latter event, Frenchman Leo Bergere earned bronze ten seconds after Yee broke the tape — and eight seconds before France’s Pierre Le Corre crossed the finish line for fourth.

While a one-two France-Britain, or Britain-France, finish seems most likely, bronze is up for grabs.

Perhaps Portugal — whose Vasco Vilaca and Ricardo Batista finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the men’s race — can pounce. Germany is another strong contender, with Laura Lindemann and Lisa Tertsch eighth-ninth in the women’s race.

