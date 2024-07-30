Triathlon preview, July 31: Will Flora Duffy strike gold in the rain again?

Duffy wins gold, U.S. earns bronze in women’s triathlon – Credit: NBC Olympics

TRIATHLON DUELS THE SEINE AND A POSSIBLE STORM

The triathlon events are due to kick off with the women’s race in a shake-up after the men’s was postponed due to bacteria levels in the Seine River remaining too high on Tuesday.

If organizers give the all-clear early on Wednesday morning, the women will race at 8:00 a.m. followed immediately by the men at 10:45 a.m., but forecasts of thunderstorms overnight mean the outlook is still somewhat murky.

WOMEN’S INDIVIDUAL RACE

Jostling for podium positions will be host favorite Cassandre Beaugrand, Britain’s Beth Potter and Georgia Taylor-Brown, and defending champion Flora Duffy of Bermuda. Duffy won gold in a dramatic, rain-soaked women’s individual finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics — and may repeat in similarly wet conditions.

Team USA’s Taylor Knibb is also a strong medal contender for the women’s individual race, especially considering her cycling skills: On Saturday, Knibb competed in the Paris 2024 Olympics road cycling event. Though she finished 19th after crashing on the soaked French streets, the Tokyo mixed relay silver medalist gained course experience on a competitive level — and did not seem to sustain any serious injuries.

MEN’S INDIVIDUAL RACE

Alex Yee of Great Britain is the triathlete to beat in men’s individual: At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Yee earned silver — and took home gold for his efforts in mixed relay team.

With British brothers/former teammates Alistair and Jonathan Brownlee (Alistair won men’s individual gold at the Rio 2016 Games and repeated at Tokyo 2020; Jonathan earned triathlon silver in Rio, then mixed relay gold alongside Alistair and Yee in Asia) out of the Parisian picture, the 26-year-old Yee could very well make Great Britain three-for-three in men’s triathlon.

Hot on his heels (and wheels): France’s 2022 world champion Leo Bergere and compatriot Pierre Le Corre, who competed in Rio.

Team USA’s best shot for a men’s medal lies in the hands — and, more literally, feet — of New Jersey’s Morgan Pearson, who won the 2024 Americas Triathlon Championships in Miami this past March.

You could say the New Vernon native was born to run … and swim, and cycle.

