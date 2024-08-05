Triathlon recap, Aug. 5: Germany surges to gold, U.S. earns silver in team relay

The bike-to-run transition during the men’s triathlon race – Credit: USA TODAY

Trois triathlon events at the 2024 Paris Olympics, trois winning countries: France’s Cassandre Beaugrand won the women’s individual, Great Britain’s Alex Yee broke the tape in men’s individual — and Germany’s Laura Lindemann grabbed gold in the mixed team relay event on Monday morning.

GERMANY (Tim Hellwig / Lisa Tertsch / Lasse Lurs / Laura Lindemann) UNITED STATES (Seth Rider / Taylor Spivey / Morgan Pearson / Taylor Knibb) GREAT BRITAIN (Alex Yee / Georgia Taylor-Brown / Sam Dickins / Beth Potter)

After claiming victory at the event’s Olympic debut in Tokyo three years ago, Great Britain brought back half of its 2020 foursome — including Yee and Georgia Taylor-Brown, the latter of whom finished sixth in the women’s individual — to clinch a second successive gold. But in a last-minute surge reminiscent of Yee’s come-from-behind win less than a week ago, Laura Lindemann broke ahead of Great Britain’s Beth Potter on the homestretch to thrust Germany atop the podium.

In a chaotic finale, Team USA’s Taylor Knibb — one of many to wipe out on Paris’ slippery cobblestone cycling course during the women’s individual race on July 31 — seized the momentum and brushed past Potter to claim silver for the States, while Great Britain ended up with bronze.

Favorites France suffered a debilitating faux pas when men’s individual fourth-place finisher, Pierre Le Corre, crashed during the first leg.

FULL RESULTS

More to come …

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.