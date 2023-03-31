Two Army Blackhawk Helicopters crash after training mission in Kentucky

TRIGG COUNTY, KY— Authorities are investigating after a helicopter crash in Kentucky killed multiple people overnight on March 29.

Fort Campbell officials confirmed that crew members were flying two HH60 Blackhawk Helicopters. It happened on a routine training mission in Trigg County. That’s just north of the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

The helicopters were with the 101st Airborne Division, which confirmed on twitter that there are several casualties, but did not give an exact number.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear shared a tweet asking for prayers for all those affected by the crash.

