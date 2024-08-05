Two-time bronze medalist Li Yuehong wins gold in 25m men’s rapid fire pistol

RESULTS

China’s Li Yuehong, twice a bronze medalist, won gold on Monday in the 25m men’s rapid fire pistol.

Li finished with 32 out of a possible 40 target hits, seven more than the silver medalist, South Korea’s Cho Yeongjae.

China’s Wang Xinjie earned bronze.

Successful hits within the 12.4-centimeter bulls-eye are measured by an electronic system. The finals began with six competitors and were reduced to four after four rounds, each round consisting of firing five shots within 4 seconds.

After another elimination round, two shooters were tied for fourth place, Wang and Germany’s Florian Peter. Wang won a one-round shootoff, 4-2, to secure a medal.

Li, the world-record holder with 39 of 40 hits and the current world No. 2, entered the medal stage leading Cho by 2 points and Wang by 3. Thanks to a 4-point effort in Round 7, he pushed his advantage to 3 over Cho entering the final stage, in which he secured that (formerly) elusive gold with a perfect 5-for-5 performance.

Li won bronze in both the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Games.

What gun do they use for rapid fire pistol?

The men’s and women’s rapid-fire competitors use a .22 long rifle caliber pistol capable of firing five shots. A maximum weight of 1.4kg (3.0865lbs) is specified with a minimum trigger pull weight of .99kg (2.2046lbs). The grip must not touch the wrist, and the pistol must be able to fit in a box-shaped 300x150x50 (all millimeters) with at least 1 millimeter in between the box sides and the gun.

