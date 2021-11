MEDFORD, Ore. – Two cars crashed into Rogue Community College in Medford overnight. One person was taken into custody.

It happened just before midnight at the intersection of South Central Avenue and East 8th Street.

Police say everyone involved is okay.

While one driver was arrested, we’re still waiting to find out details about the other driver involved.

We have put a call into Medford Police for more information and are waiting for them to get back to us.