U.S. archery’s Brady Ellison, Casey Kaufhold bring home historic bronze

Team USA’s Casey Kaufhold and Brady Ellison pose with bronze medals – Credit: Getty Images

FULL RESULTS

The United States dynamic duo of Brady Ellison and Casey Kaufhold won bronze in Friday’s mixed team archery event, besting India’s Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara for a spot on the podium during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

South Korea continues its dominance in the sport, defending its gold medal in the event behind the stellar performance of Lim Sihyeon and Kim Woojin.

“We’re glad about our second consecutive (mixed team) win (at the Olympic Games), but we’re also really glad about the three consecutive wins for our men’s team and, of course, our 10 consecutive wins for our women’s team,” Kim said.

Germany’s Michelle Kroppen and Florian Unruh won silver.

For the American’s the bronze-medal win has history-making implications for 35-year-old Ellison who is competing in his fifth Olympic Games. He is now the most decorated American archer (two silver, two bronze). His teammate Kaufhold, who is a mere 20 years old, earned her first Olympic medal. This is the United States’ first medal in archery since the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“I love mixed team. It’s a different dynamic,” Ellison said. “It’s easier to shoot but also it’s the hardest medal to win because it’s your best man and your best woman and every country has a good man and a good woman.”

Ellison will compete in the men’s individual competition, currently up to the Round of 16. The rest of the bracket will be completed on Sunday, Aug. 4.

Results: Archery — Mixed Team

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.