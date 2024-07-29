U.S. duo Taryn Kloth, Kristen Nuss outclass Australia in strong showing

U.S. beach volleyball duo Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss defeated Taliqua Clancy/Mariafe Artacho of Australia in straight sets, taking the early lead in Pool B under the dazzling lights of the Eiffel Tower.

It was a statement win by Kloth/Nuss, who knocked off an Australian side that won silver in Tokyo. The Americans displayed composure and chemistry throughout the match, capitalizing on Australian errors in both sets for a 21-16, 21-16 victory.

A back-and-forth first set saw multiple three-point runs by the Americans and a four-point run by Australia. Clancy/Artacho attacked both Kloth/Nuss on the defensive end in first set, continuously testing the spacing of the American duo.

But the former LSU teammates — who went 36-0 in college during 2021 season — settled in at the end of the set, proving to be the more tactical and efficient team.

Clancy/Artacho pushed the U.S. in the beginning of the second set before Kloth/Nuss wore out the Australians. Just as she did against Canada, the 5-foot-6 Nuss continued to find gaps in the defense with her signature floater.

Kloth/Nuss will continue Pool B play against China on Thursday.

