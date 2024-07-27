U.S. gold medal streaks on the line at Paris Olympics

Winning Olympic gold is an incredible feat. Even more incredible? Doing it again … and again … and again.

LeBron James, Diana Taurasi, Katie Ledecky and others representing the United States have some impressive gold medal streaks going. Will those streaks stay alive in Paris?

Here are some of the most notable title streaks on the line at the 2024 Olympics:

Men’s Basketball

4 straight gold medals

The U.S. men have collected four consecutive gold medals since their stunning semifinal loss to Argentina in the 2004 Athens Olympics. International competition continues to improve around them, but Team USA remains well poised to make it five in a row with a roster that’s been compared to the legendary 1992 Dream Team.

The men’s basketball gold final takes place Saturday, Aug. 10.

Women’s Basketball

7 straight gold medals

The U.S. women are seeking Olympic history in Paris. If they win it all this summer, that will make them the first team in any Olympic sport to win eight straight gold medals. They are currently tied with U.S. men’s basketball, which won seven consecutive gold medals 1936-1968. Diana Taurasi would set an individual record, as well, becoming the only Olympian to win six golds in a team event. She is one of nine returning players from the Tokyo Games, where she prophesied that she would see us in Paris.





Fun fact! Only three members of this year’s team were alive the last time the U.S. women didn’t win Olympic gold in 1992: Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Alyssa Thomas.

The women’s basketball gold final takes place Sunday, Aug. 11.

Gymnastics: Women’s Individual All-Around

5 straight gold medals

An American has won the women’s individual all-around in five consecutive Olympics:

Carly Patterson, 2004

Nastia Liukin, 2008

Gabby Douglas, 2012

Simone Biles, 2016

Suni Lee, 2020

Simone Biles is aiming to make it six in a row after her early exit from the Tokyo Olympics three years ago. She had what she called “the twisties,” when gymnasts lose their sense of where they are in the air. She seems to be back and better than ever as she has submitted a new skill on uneven bars that could become the sixth original move named after her.

The women’s gymnastics all-around final takes place Thursday, Aug. 1.

Swimming: Katie Ledecky

3 straight gold medals in women’s 800m freestyle

Katie Ledecky first appeared on our TV screens as a 15-year-old at the 2012 London Olympics. She won gold in the 800m freestyle with a four-second advantage over the next finisher. Now, at 27 years old, Ledecky is competing in her fourth Olympic Games and is going for her fourth straight gold in that event. If she wins the 800 free, she will be the first woman to four-peat in an Olympic swimming event. Upsets happen, of course, but Ledecky owns the 29 fastest performances in history in the 800m free. She must feel pretty good about that.

Ledecky can also win her second consecutive gold in the women’s 1500m.

The women’s 800m freestyle final takes place Saturday, Aug. 3.

Swimming: Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay

2 consecutive gold medals

In 2016, Michael Phelps swam in his final Olympic Games alongside Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held and Nathan Adrian. Adrian turned on the burners with an anchor leg of 46.97 to edge out France.

In Tokyo, Dressel led a new relay team of Blake Pieroni, Bowe Becker and Zach Apple in the event. They led from start to finish and touched the wall 1.14 seconds ahead of Italy.

This summer, Dressel is back again with Jack Alexy, Chris Guiliano and Hunter Amstrong. This relay team is chasing not only another gold, but the world record of 3:08.24, set by the U.S. at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. “We have a shot at it,” Dressel said at the U.S. Trials in June.

The men’s 4x100m freestyle relay final takes place Saturday, July 27.

