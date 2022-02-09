U.S. looks to snap historic Winter Olympics gold medal drought

Through 31 events at the 2022 Winter Olympics, the United States still hasn’t won a gold medal. That’s the longest wait for gold by number of events for the United States in Winter Olympics history.

It could change on Tuesday, when Alex Hall takes to the slopes in the men’s big air final (10:00 p.m. ET) and Mikaela Shiffrin looks to redeem herself in the women’s slalom (9:15 p.m. ET)

Hall, who is looking to become big air’s first ever Olympic champion, qualified second behind Norway’s Birk Ruud . Colby Stevenson and Mac Forehand will also compete in the final for the United States.

Shiffrin, a two-time gold medalist, will attempt to come back from a disappointing early exit in the giant slalom. Slalom is arguably the U.S. star’s best event — she has won more World Cups in slalom than any skier ever.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/nzaccardi/status/1491022091877076993

Another opportunity to break the streak for the United States will come in women’s snowboard cross, where the decorated five-time Olympian Lindsey Jacobellis — who has placed in the top 5 in six of her last eight World Cups — looks to win her first medal at the Olympics since 2006.