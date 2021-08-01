Home
U.S. men bounced from volleyball contention with loss to Argentina

Torey DeFalco - Credit: Getty Images

The United State’s men’s volleyball team saw it’s Tokyo Olympics come to an end on Sunday, losing in straight sets to Pool B rival Argentina 25-21, 25-23, 25-23.

The U.S finished fifth in Pool B play with a 2-3 record and will not advance to the quarterfinals after winning medals in the last two Games. The last time the U.S. men failed to advance was at the 2000 Games in Syndey where they failed to win a game in pool play.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/usavolleyball/status/1421862043749994501

Argentina moves on to the quarterfinals with a 3-2 mark.

TJ DeFalco led the U.S. with 13 points. Facundo Conte led Argentina with 16.

