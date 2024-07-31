U.S. men’s basketball punches ticket to knockout round with easy win over South Sudan

It wasn’t quite as overwhelming as some may have expected, but in the end Team USA did what it came to do. Bam Adebayo (18 points) and LeBron James (12 points, seven rebounds, five assists) led a ruthlessly efficient offensive attack and the U.S. flipped things into cruise control in the second half en route to a 103-86 win over South Sudan on Wednesday. The victory moves the U.S. to 2-0 and the top of Group C, and guarantees it a place in the quarterfinal next week. Here’s how it all went down.

FULL BOX SCORE

U.S. 103, South Sudan 86: Full recap and key takeaways

Jayson Tatum starts, Joel Embiid sits

The biggest storyline coming out of the dominant opening win over Serbia was Jayson Tatum, who surprisingly didn’t play a single minute. Kerr almost immediately expressed regret for the decision, chalking it up Kevin Durant’s return and the depth of his roster and vowing that Tatum would play in Team USA’s next game.

Turns out, he kept his word and then some: Not only did Tatum play, he started alongside Steph Curry, LeBron James, Devin Booker and Anthony Davis. Tatum didn’t exactly light it up, scoring just two points on 1-of-3 shooting, but he added five rebounds and a couple of assists and generally seemed content to keep the ball moving and play rugged defense. Most importantly, he seemed 100% engaged, which will hopefully go a long way to putting this controversy to rest.

Of course, where one controversy ends, another begins: You may have noticed that Joel Embiid, who had been starting at the 5, wasn’t among the starters listed above. Embiid not only didn’t start but didn’t play a single minute, the only U.S. player to not appear in the game. Embiid’s battle with knee issues this year has been well-documented, and he didn’t look like himself against Serbia. Still, his absence was notable, as was how good the U.S. big-man rotation looked without him.

SEE MORE: How to watch the U.S. men’s basketball team at the Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

Bam and the bench mob roll again

The hallmark of this U.S. team is quickly becoming its bench, a luxury afforded to a team that has NBA All-Stars up and down its roster. That was true again on Wednesday: The game was tied at 10 when Anthony Edwards, Kevin Durant, Jrue Holiday and Bam Adebayo checked into the game with four minutes remaining in the first quarter; by the 8:42 mark of the second, the U.S. led 33-14, and the game was never in doubt again.

Whether in the half-court or in transition, the U.S. kept the ball flying around. Adebayo and Davis gave the U.S. the ability to switch everything and create easy fast-break opportunities. U.S. ballhandlers were constantly getting into the paint, either finishing themselves, throwing lobs to rim-runners or spraying the ball out to 3-point shooters. Team USA tallied assists on 29 of its 37 made baskets, an excellent sign given how stagnant the offense got at times during its per-Paris tuneup games.

Five different Americans finished in double-figures, including Durant (14), White and Booker (10 each), and the Americans shot 53% from the field and 43% from deep on a steady diet of clean looks.

A slightly sloppy second half

The U.S. did let its foot off the gas just a little bit after halftime, as South Sudan started to warm up from the outside. Nuni Omot and Bul Kuol were excellent, combining for 40 points on 14-of-22 shooting, and an Omot 3 cut the lead to just 11 midway through the third. That was as close as the Bright Stars would get, though, as Edwards and Adebayo went on a mini-spurt to stretch the lead back to 16 by the end of the period. From there, the rest was academic.

What’s next for the U.S.?

Team USA has already secured a spot in the quarterfinals, but that obviously isn’t the standard here. There’s still one more game of group play left, and the U.S. needs a win against Puerto Rico to ensure that it finishes atop Group C. Tip is set for Saturday at 11:15 a.m. ET.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.