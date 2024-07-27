U.S. men’s beach volleyball teams falls in straight sets to Cuba

Miles Partain/Andy Benesh, the youngest U.S. beach volleyball team in history, lost to Noslen Diaz/Jorge Alayo of Cuba in straight sets to start Pool D play on the men’s side.

Alayo overwhelmed the Americans with his power at times in the first set, and while Benesh found some success blocking the 6-foot-6 Cuban at the net, it wasn’t enough.

Cuba fed off the crowd late in the first set, winning a tide-shifting rally to take a 17-16 lead. Diaz/Alayo built on that lead to take the first set 21-18.

More of the same occurred in the second set, as Alayo/Diaz were the more tactical and efficient team throughout the match. Cuba won the second set 21-18 yet again.

Diaz/Alayo were ranked No. 12 in the world heading into a the Games, and proved to be a strong test for Partain/Benesh to start Pool D.

RESULTS

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.