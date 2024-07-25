U.S. men’s rugby ends medal hopes in Paris

A promising start

The Americans started the day with a convincing 33-17 win over Uruguay to advance to the quarterfinals as one of the top-two third seeds advancing from pool play. As good as they played against Uruguay, the Americans sputtered against Australia, falling 18-0.

The U.S. squad looked to better their quarterfinal loss from Tokyo. The Aussies also hadn’t advanced passed the quarterfinal stage in the last two Olympic Games.

Entering the match, Lucas Lacamp had been one of the better players for the United States. Veteran Perry Baker was coming off a four-try performance against Uruguay.

Bounced from medal contention

The Americans had a good start to the match, charging down the field, but a forward pass from Aaron Cummings changed possession. At first, the U.S. defense looked like a brick wall against Australia. However, a bad lineout and a penalty provided Australia’s first try from James Turner.

Late in the first, with the Americans advancing, a crushing turnover occurred which opened the door for Australia’s Corey Toole to tack on five more points.

For most of second half, the Americans’ offense looked flat and disconnected. They never made it past mid field. The nail in the coffin proved to be a not re-leasing penalty by the Americans with less than a minute to play. Maurice Longbottom converted the drop kick for points and would add a try of his own in stoppage time, handing the U.S. the 18-0 loss.

Play isn’t finished for the Americans. After a break on Friday for the Opening Ceremony, they will play Ireland on Saturday at 9:15 a.m. ET. The U.S. will play two matches to determine their fifth through eighth place finish. If Baker scores a try in either match, he will pass former teammate Carlin Isles for the most tries in Olympic sevens history. The 38-year-old winger has already announced this will be his last tournament.

Match Stats

