U.S. men’s soccer team cruises to 3-0 win over Guinea, books spot in quarterfinals

The wait is over.

After 24 years, the U.S. men’s soccer team will play a quarterfinal match at an Olympic Games.

The U.S. secured its spot in the knockout round following its 3-0 win – including a brace scored by winger Kevin Paredes – over Guinea in what proved to be a comfortable match for the young Americans.

Djordje Mihailovic got the ball rolling for the U.S. when he scored a superb, top bins free kick in the 14th minute, putting away any early nervous vibes players may have felt entering the pitch.

Paredes extended his team’s lead in the 31st minute when midfielder Paxten Aaronson’s lovely through ball between two defenders created space for Paredes to use his speed and be through on goal to put the ball in the back of the net. The Wolfsburg player added a second goal in the 75th minute after he cut inside of the box and struck the ball with power to put his deflected shot past Guinea goalkeeper Soumaila Sylla and ensure the U.S. will continue its journey in the tournament.

It was an impressive display from the Americans who took hold of the game from the first whistle to the very last, creating more chances out of the two teams and registering 13 shots with six of them on target. The U.S. also looked confident whenever it was on the ball and made it seem like it was going to have a shot on goal every time the team went forward. Its midfield trio of Paredes, Mihailovic and Aaronson appear to be clicking at the right time moving into a crucial stage of the tournament.

It’s the exact momentum the U.S. needs heading into the quarterfinals as a matchup against Morocco awaits. Morocco, who is led by Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi, impressed in the group stages after defeating Argentina in a controversial 2-1 match and putting three goals past Iraq on the final group stage matchday. The African nation also has the tournament’s current top goalscorer, Soufiane Rahimi.

In the meantime, head coach Marko Mitrovic and his men can take a look at its victories to determine how the team will set up against a strong Moroccan team with the hopes of avoiding a blowout loss like in its first match against France.

