U.S. men’s water polo moving on to quarterfinals with win over Montenegro

Friday was a must-win game for the U.S. men’s water polo team, and the Americans did exactly what they needed to do. With their best defensive game of the Paris Olympics, the U.S. defeated Montenegro, 12-7, to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals.

The U.S. improved to 2-2 in Paris and is in fourth place in Group B, with Montenegro and Romania still winless with just one game remaining. The top four teams in each group move on to the knockout round.

Saturday was the second time this tournament the U.S. has held an opponent to fewer than 10 goals. Team USA held Montenegro scoreless in six extra player situations.

U.S. Goalie Adrian Weinberg finished with 13 saves, one shy of his best game of the tournament. He now has 43 saves in four games.

Hannes Daube scored his third goal of the game on a penalty shot three minutes into the second quarter. He finished with five goals, one shy of the American record for most goals in a single Olympics game. It was his third game in Paris of more than three goals.

MATCH STATS

After the U.S. went into the half up 7-3, Montenegro battled back in the third and cut the lead to two with a goal by Bogdan Durdic. The Americans responded with extra player goals by Alex Obert and Ryder Dodd to take the lead back to four, 10-6. Montenegro scored just one more goal the rest of the day.

Dodd, Max Irving, and Ben Hallock all had two goals for the U.S. Durdic led Montenegro with three goals.

Extra player situations were where the U.S. struggled the most in the last game against Greece, going 1-for-12 on power plays. It was slightly better on Saturday, but the Americans were still just 3-for-9 on the day.

With the regulation loss, Montenegro was eliminated from quarterfinals contention. The eighth place finishers at the most recent world championships will finish play in the Paris Olympics on Monday against Romania at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The U.S. will finish pool play on Monday against defending the world champions, Croatia. The match will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET.

