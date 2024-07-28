U.S. men’s water polo team falls to Italy in Paris opener

The U.S. men’s water polo team opened the Paris Olympics against Italy, the silver medalists in this year’s World Championships. The Italians proved why they’re considered a medal favorite this year, defeating Team USA, 12-8, on Sunday.

MATCH STATS

Hannes Daube got the U.S. on the board first with an extra-player goal less than two minutes into the contest. Italy responded with three unanswered goals and ended the first quarter up, 4-2.

Both teams scored just one goal each in the second quarter as the U.S. tried to keep it close. Things changed in the third. Three different players scored four goals to give Italy a 9-4 lead heading into the fourth.

The Americans outscored Italy, 4-3, in the fourth, but were ultimately unable to overcome the deficit.

Francesco di Fulvio, Tommaso Gianazza, and Matteo Iocchi Gratta had two goals each for Italy. Keeper Marco del Lungo had nine saves.

The U.S. was led by Daube, who finished with three goals on three shots. Alex Bowen and Max Irving added two goals each, and Adrian Weinberg had eight saves in goal.

The U.S. squad came to the Olympics following a ninth-place finish at the most recent World Championships. They finished sixth in the Tokyo Olympics, their best Olympic finish since winning silver in 2008.

Team USA (0-1) will look for win No. 1 on Tuesday, July 30, when they take on Romania at 10:35 a.m. ET. Italy (1-0) will face Croatia on Tuesday at 6:05 a.m. ET.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.