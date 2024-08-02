U.S. needs a win against Montenegro; What to watch on Day 4 of men’s water polo

The U.S. plays a must-win game against Montenegro as all other teams try to stay in the hunt for a spot in the men’s water polo tournament quarterfinals in Paris. Here’s a look at six games scheduled for Saturday, Day 4 of competition in the Olympics.

Game 1: Group B – Spain vs. Japan (4:30 p.m. ET)

Spain is unbeaten and the top team in Group B. Japan is one of three teams without a win, and needs to defeat Spain to keep hopes of making it out of Group B.

It’s been a tale of two teams for Japan in these Games. The Japanese lead the tournament with 38 goals scored in three games, but also lead all teams with 47 goals allowed. No other team has allowed more than 39.

Spain comes in with the second best defense in France, having allowed 23 goals in three games.

Game 2: Group A: Croatia vs. Greece (6:05 a.m. ET)

Greece is one of three remaining undefeated teams, and is tied with Italy for the No. 1 spot in the Group A standings. Greece leads the tournament with 44 goals scored.

Croatia is currently third in Group A, sitting 2-1.

Game 3: Group B – Australia vs. Hungary (9 a.m. ET)

One of the biggest surprises of the tournament has been the play of Australia, which is currently sitting 2-1. Even though they have scored a tournament-low 22 goals, the Australians have yet to allow a team to score in double-digits, and have given up just 20 total goals in three games.

Hungary is tied with Australia for second in the Group B standings. The Hungarians have scored a group-best 37 goals.

Game 4: Group A – Montenegro vs. USA (10:35 a.m. ET)

One of the only teams in Group A that needs a win more than the U.S. is Montenegro, which is 0-3 with two group play games remaining. It has allowed 39 goals while scoring 33.

The U.S. narrowly lost to Greece on Tuesday and is currently 1-2 in Paris, sitting fourth in the Group A standings with the top four automatically moving on to the quarterfinals. The Americans have scored the same number of goals as they’ve allowed (33).

Game 5: Group B – Serbia vs. France (1:30 p.m.)

Serbia is the two-time defending Olympic gold medalists, but has lost two straight games to go into the fourth game 1-2 in Paris. Serbia has games when it has scored 16 and 11 goals, but also a game in which it only scored three. They have a goal differential of -9 (39 against).

France is also 1-2 in its home Olympics. It has scored 34 goals and allowed 35.

Game 6: Group A – Italy vs. Romania (3:05 p.m. ET)

A matchup of the top and bottom teams in Group A. Italy is unbeaten, thanks in part to only allowed 28 goals through three games, the third best defense in the tournament. Romania (0-3) has the worst goal differential of any team in Paris at -16.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.