U.S. Olympic rower Justin Best proposes to girlfriend, Lainey, on TODAY Show

We've seen a handful of marriage proposals during the Paris Olympics:

But you cannot – cannot! – miss this proposal by U.S. rower Justin Best.

On Monday, he and his team went on the TODAY Show to celebrate the gold medal-winning men’s four rowing team. Best, alongside Nick Mead, Michael Grady and Liam Corrigan, claimed the United States’ first gold in that event in 64 years last week.

It was the perfect setup for his unsuspecting girlfriend, Lainey Duncan. Take a look:

Thousands of yellow roses, friends and family close by, and the Eiffel Tower in the background? This is an unequivocal 10/10.

Bonus points to Best for implementing their Snapchat streak of 2,738 days. This is the truest sign of love.

Congratulations and Best wishes to the beautiful couple! (I’m certain I’m the very first person to make that quip.)

