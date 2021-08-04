U.S. runners Felix and Hayes qualify for women’s 400m final

Allyson Felix is already the most decorated female track and field athlete of all time with six gold medals, and she has a chance to add one more to that collection after a qualifying effort in Wednesday’s women’s 400m semifinals.
Competing in her fifth Olympics, Felix crossed the finish line with an impressive time of 49.89 seconds. She was outpaced slightly in Semifinal 3 by Stephanie Ann McPherson, who finished in 49.34 seconds and took the top spot overall in the semifinals.
Felix, who finished seventh overall in the semis, is joined in the final by U.S. teammate Quanara Hayes who qualified at the No. 6 spot with a time of 49.81 seconds.